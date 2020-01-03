Pirates Kidnap 8 Sailors from Greek Tanker off Cameroon

Greek flagIllustration; Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Armed pirates abducted eight crew members of the Greek-flagged tanker Happy Lady while the vessel was anchored around 2 nautical miles off the port of Limboh, in Cameroon, the Hellenic Coast Guard said on December 31.

The kidnapped crew members include five Greek nationals, two Filipinos and one Ukrainian sailor. As informed, one Greek national was injured in the incident, however, the extent of his injuries was not disclosed.

There were 28 crew members on board the tanker when the incident took place.

The Greek Coast Guard said that relevant authorities have been informed of the incident and that activities were underway to monitor the situation.

The MR2 chemical/product tanker was built in 2013 and is owned by Greek company Eastern Mediterranean Maritime.

The latest incident in the Gulf of Guinea comes just a week after 2 personnel were taken from a container vessel Renovation at the Douala anchorage on Dec 22, 2019.

According to the data from Dryad Global, the latest attack brings the total number of the kidnapped crew within the Gulf of Guinea in December alone to 57.

“The rapid increase in incidents is believed to be perpetuated in part by a confluence of factors including favorable conditions and reinforced successes. Lengthy turn around times at terminal locations present considerable security challenges for vessels seeking to reduce exposure to the risk of incident. In addition to this, a lack of coherent and coordinated security response means that pirates are able to operate between national maritime boundaries without restriction,” the maritime security company commented.

“It is assessed that there are multiple PAG’s operating throughout the region, with a high degree of efficiency and confidence. This latest incident was 144nm east from an attack on a container vessel south of Bonny on the 30 Dec 19 during which the attack failed as a result of an embarked security team.  Whilst a significant distance away, it is a realistic possibility that the latest attack was perpetrated by the same PAG seeking to target vessels operating in an area with less security infrastructure and subsequently increased opportunity.”

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Contact Made with Kidnappers of 20 Indian Sailors

tanker

Contact has been established with pirates who kidnapped 20 Indian seafarers from a tanker off Benin.

read more →

Crew Abduction: Patrol Boat Makes Contact with Tanker

tanker

A Togolese naval patrol boat has made contact with the tanker Duke which was attacked by pirates.

read more →

Pirates Kidnap 20 Seafarers from Tanker off Benin

pirates

The incident has been described as "the largest kidnapping event in West Africa within 2019".

read more →

Kidnapped Crew Member of Greek Tanker Dies

Three of the four kidnapped crew members of Elka Aristotle released, the fourth crew member lost his life.

read more →

Pirates Kidnap Four Seafarers from Greek Tanker off Togo

Armed pirates have kidnapped four crew members from a Greek tanker off Lome, Togo.

read more →

Dozens Missing after Ferry Capsizes off Cameroon

Austrheim ferry

The ferry was en route from Nigeria to Cameroon.

read more →

In Depth>

Pirates Kidnap Eight Seafarers from German MPP Ship

pirates

Armed pirates have abducted 8 crew members from a German MPP ship at the Douala Anchorage, Cameroon.

read more →

Seven Armed Pirates Board Bulker near Singapore Strait

CK Bluebell

After the attack, the bulker CK Bluebell resumed its voyage to Incheon, South Korea.

read more →

Turkish Crew Taken Hostage in Pirate Attack off Nigeria

Piracy off Nigerian coast

The pirates are still holding 10 of the ship's 18 crew.

read more →

Pirates Arrested after Attempted Tanker Hijacking off Togo

Piracy

Togo Navy prevented the hijacking of a product tanker in the Gulf of Guinea.

read more →

Pirates Kidnap Six Tanker Crew off Nigeria

PIRACY

Six crew members of a Palau-flagged tanker were kidnapped by pirates off Nigeria last week. 

read more →

IMB: Global Piracy Drops by 42 Pct in Q1 2019

piracy

The first quarter of 2019 saw fewer incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Pirates Kidnap Four Crew Members from Contships Vessel

ship

Four crew members of a Liberia-flagged container vessel have been kidnapped by pirates of Cameroon. 

read more →

Pirates Kidnap Five Seafarers from OSV off Nigeria

Vessel guards

Five crew members have been kidnapped in the latest piracy attack off Brass, Nigeria.

read more →

Pirates Kidnap Three Romanian Sailors off Togo

tanker

Three crew members of a Malta-flagged tanker kidnapped while in the Gulf of Guinea.

read more →