Boxship Fully Operational After Allision with Shore Pier in Bosphorus

Songa Iridium, a containership that ran aground in the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul on December 27, is now fully operational following engine repairs and a damage assessment.

This was confirmed by Germany-based shipmanager Nordic Hamburg Shipmanagement which added that the 2,007 TEU Sub Panamax vessel is expected to depart an Istanbul anchorage shortly.

Due to a yet unknown technical issue to Songa Iridium, the Liberia-flagged ship allided with the shore pier in the Bosphorus whilst transiting southbound on Friday morning.

Immediately after the allision, tugs assisted Songa Iridium in moving to a safe anchorage.

There were no injuries and no pollution reported as a result of the incident.

Both the 2008-built containership and the pier sustained only minor damages.

An investigation into the matter has been launched.