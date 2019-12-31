Boxship Fully Operational After Allision with Shore Pier in Bosphorus
Songa Iridium, a containership that ran aground in the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul on December 27, is now fully operational following engine repairs and a damage assessment.
This was confirmed by Germany-based shipmanager Nordic Hamburg Shipmanagement which added that the 2,007 TEU Sub Panamax vessel is expected to depart an Istanbul anchorage shortly.
Due to a yet unknown technical issue to Songa Iridium, the Liberia-flagged ship allided with the shore pier in the Bosphorus whilst transiting southbound on Friday morning.
Immediately after the allision, tugs assisted Songa Iridium in moving to a safe anchorage.
There were no injuries and no pollution reported as a result of the incident.
Both the 2008-built containership and the pier sustained only minor damages.
An investigation into the matter has been launched.
“Nord Hamburg Shipmanagement will continue its full cooperation to the investigations of both the authorities and class into last Friday’s incident,” the company said.