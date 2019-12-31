Hyundai Samho Gets USD 280 Mn Orders for Two Ships

zoom Illustration; Image Courtesy: Pxhere under CC0 Creative Commons license

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, part of South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group, has received two new orders that have a combined worth of KRW 323.7 billion (USD 280.2 million).

Under the first deal, the shipbuilder will build a very large crude oil carrier (VLCC) for an undisclosed shipowner in Asia.

The vessel is expected to be delivered by August 31, 2021, Hyundai Samho said in a stock exchange filing on December 30, 2019.

The second shipbuilding contract includes a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier that would be constructed for another Asian company.

As informed, the newbuild is scheduled to be handed over to its owner by June 13, 2022.

The latest announcement follow a number of orders secured by Hyundai Samho over the past few weeks, the most recent being a KRW 218.8 billion contract for two VLCCs.

World Maritime News Staff