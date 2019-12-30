DSME Bags USD 711 Mn Order for 6 Boxships

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) has secured an order for six containerships, the company revealed in a stock exchange filing.

The order placed by an undisclosed owner from Africa is worth USD 711 million, DSME said.

The containerships are scheduled for delivery by the end of October 2022.

The latest order brings DSME’s order tally to 39 vessels, including 10 LNG carriers, 10 super crude oil carriers, 11 containerships, 2 super LPG carriers, 5 submarines, and 1 offshore plant.

These orders have a collective value of USD 6.18 billion, accounting for 73.8 % of the shipbuilder’s USD 8.37 billion worth target for this year.

