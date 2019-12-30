Diana Shipping Offloads 14-Year Old Panamax

bulkerIllustration. Image Courtesy: PxHere under CC0 Creative Commons license

Greek dry bulker owner Diana Shipping Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Agreement to sell the 2005-built vessel Calipso to an unnamed third party.

As disclosed, the ship is sold for USD 7.275 million before commissions, and it is scheduled for delivery to the buyer latest by January 30, 2020.

Calipso is a 73,700 DWT Panamax bulk carrier, disposing 90,624 in cbm and build by Jiangnan Shanghai Changxing Hi from China. According to the data from VesselsValue, the ship is on time charter with the Hong Kong-based Crystal Sea until the end of December 2019. The two-month charter is set at USD 15,400 per day.

Upon completion of the aforementioned sale, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 13 Panamax.

The combined carrying capacity of the company’s fleet, including the m/v Calipso, is approximately 5.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.53 years.

Diana has sold a total of seven ships, since December 2018, pushing down the company’s time charter revenues for the third quarter of 2019 to USD 53.5 million, compared to USD 61.5 million for the same period of 2018.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Diana Shipping Extends Bulker Charter with Cargill

The gross charter rate will be USD 11,000 per day.

read more →

Diana Shipping Shrinks Fleet, Sheds Another Panamax

Including the 2005-built Clio, the company agreed to sell six Panamaxes so far this year.

read more →

Diana Loses Charter Deal for Post-Panamax

Diana Shipping revealed that a time charter contract for one of its Post-Panamax bulkers has been canceled.

read more →

Diana Shipping Finds Work for Post-Panamax Unit

Bulker

The company's Post-Panamax bulker Polymnia would be chartered to Al Ghurair Resources International.

read more →

Castor Maritime Doubles Fleet with Secondhand Panamax

Bulker

The company is to purchase its second dry bulk carrier from Diana Shipping.

read more →

Diana Offloads Panamax Bulker

bulker

Greek Diana Shipping has decided to dispose of Nirefs, a 2001-built Panamax bulker.

read more →

In Depth>

Diana Shipping Finds Work for Panamax Bulker

diana-shipping

Diana Shipping inks a time charter contract for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the Selina.

read more →

Lower Charter Rate for Diana's Ice Class Panamax

Bulker

Diana Shipping extends its time charter contract with Germany's Uniper for one of its Ice class Panamax ships.

read more →

Diana Shipping Sells Panamax Bulker

Diana Shipping

The bulker is to be delivered to the new owner by July 31.

read more →

Diana Shipping's Panamax to Earn More with Uniper

Bulker

Diana Shipping agreed a higher charter rate for Panamax Leto with Uniper Global Commodities.

read more →

Diana Shipping Agrees Panamax Sale, Launches Share Buyback

Bulker

Diana Shipping has signed an MoA to sell its 2004-built Panamax bulker vessel Erato to an unaffiliated third party.

read more →

Diana Shipping Extends Charter with Uniper at Lower Rate

bulker

Diana Shipping extends a time charter with Germany's Uniper for Phaidra.

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Diana Shipping Inks Newcastlemax Charter with Koch

bulker

Diana Shipping extends time charter contract with Singapore's Koch Shipping for San Francisco.

read more →

Diana Shipping Finds Work for Capesize Bulker in Singapore

Diana Shipping; Capesize MV Houston

The time charter is for a period of fourteen to about seventeen months.

read more →

Diana Shipping Sells Panamax Duo, Finds Work for Two Units

Diana Shipping; Glencore Agriculture B.V.

With the sale of Dione and Danae, Diana Shipping’s fleet will consist of 46 dry bulk vessels.

read more →