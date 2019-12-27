NASSCO Delivers 1st Kanaloa Class ConRo to Matson

LurlineImage Courtesy: Matson

U.S. based carrier Matson has taken delivery of Lurline, its first of two Kanaloa Class combination container / roll-on, roll-off (con-ro) ship, the largest ever built in the United States.

General Dynamics NASSCO is building the two ships at a total cost of approximately USD 500 million for the pair, and the third of four new vessels that Matson is putting into service between 2018 and 2020.

Lurline is scheduled to take off on its maiden voyage to Hawaii next month, departing Oakland and Long Beach on January 9 and January 11, respectively, and arriving in Honolulu on January 15.

Matson’s Kanaloa Class ships are built on a 3,500 TEU vessel platform. At 870 feet long, 114 feet wide (beam), with a deep draft of 38 feet and weighing in at over 50,000 metric tons, Lurline is now Matson’s largest ship and one of Matson’s fastest vessels, with a top speed of 23 knots.

Both new Kanaloa Class vessels will have an enclosed garage with room for approximately 500 vehicles, plus ample space for rolling stock and breakbulk cargo.

They will also feature green technology, including a fuel-efficient hull design, environmentally safe double hull fuel tanks, fresh water ballast systems and the first Tier 3 dual fuel engines to be deployed in containerships serving West Coast ports, Matson said.

Both new vessels will enter service fully compliant with the new International Maritime Organization (IMO) emission regulations going into effect January 1, 2020.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Swire Shipping Teams Up with Matson on South Pacific Service

containership

Swire Shipping has unveiled plans to enter a new vessel sharing partnership with Matson.

read more →

NASSCO Lays Keel for Matson's 2nd New ConRo Ship

NASSCO

NASSCO has celebrated the keel laying of Matsonia, Matson's second Kanaloa-class ConRo ship.

read more →

Matson Christens Its First Kanaloa Class Vessel

Matson’s newest vessel, Lurline

Matson christened the largest combination con-ro ship ever built in the U.S.

read more →

Matson Starts Installing Scrubbers on Six of Its Ships

Matson containership

Matson launched scrubber installation works on six units deployed in its Hawaii, China-Long Beach Express services.

read more →

Grimaldi RoRo Catches Fire after Being Hit by Truck

This is the second incident involving Grimaldi vessels this year.

read more →

Matson Receives Second Boxship from Philly Shipyard

Matson Aloha-class

The ship is built with dual fuel engines that can be adapted to use liquefied natural gas.

read more →

In Depth>

France Confirms Oil Slick after Grande America Sinks

Grande America sinks

Oil slick detected at Grande America sinking site; ship was carrying 45 containers containing hazardous materials.

read more →

Fire-Stricken Grande America Sinks off France

Grande America on fire

Grande America sank in the afternoon hours of March 12 some 180 nautical miles west of the French coast.

read more →

Burning ConRo Ship Now Listing off France

grimaldi

The fire is still burning onboard the Grande America, which has started to list on its right side.

read more →

Matson Christens 2nd Aloha Class Unit at Philly Shipyard

U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii breaks a ceremonial bottle of champagne to christen Matson’s new containership, ‘Kaimana Hila.’

Matson christened the second Aloha Class containership at Philly Shipyard on March 9.

read more →

Video: ConRo Catches Fire off France, 27 People Evacuated

Ship fire

Twenty-seven people evacuated from a fire-stricken ConRo vessel in the Bay of Biscay.

read more →

Oil Leaks from Containership Matsonia in Oakland

Containership Matsonia

Crewmembers noticed a sheen around their ship shortly after mooring.

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Crowley Christens LNG-Powered ConRo Ship in Puerto Rico

MV Taino

Crowley christened the U.S.-flagged combination container/roll on-roll off ship MV Taíno on February 22.

read more →

CLdN Expands Irish Service Ahead of Brexit

CLdN Ro-Ro

The company is increasing the number of sailings in each direction.

read more →

Matson Reports Higher Revenues, Lower Profits in Q4

matson

US-based container carrier Matson closed the fourth quarter of 2018 with a considerably lower net income. 

read more →