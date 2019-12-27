NASSCO Delivers 1st Kanaloa Class ConRo to Matson

zoom Image Courtesy: Matson

U.S. based carrier Matson has taken delivery of Lurline, its first of two Kanaloa Class combination container / roll-on, roll-off (con-ro) ship, the largest ever built in the United States.

General Dynamics NASSCO is building the two ships at a total cost of approximately USD 500 million for the pair, and the third of four new vessels that Matson is putting into service between 2018 and 2020.

Lurline is scheduled to take off on its maiden voyage to Hawaii next month, departing Oakland and Long Beach on January 9 and January 11, respectively, and arriving in Honolulu on January 15.

Matson’s Kanaloa Class ships are built on a 3,500 TEU vessel platform. At 870 feet long, 114 feet wide (beam), with a deep draft of 38 feet and weighing in at over 50,000 metric tons, Lurline is now Matson’s largest ship and one of Matson’s fastest vessels, with a top speed of 23 knots.

Both new Kanaloa Class vessels will have an enclosed garage with room for approximately 500 vehicles, plus ample space for rolling stock and breakbulk cargo.

They will also feature green technology, including a fuel-efficient hull design, environmentally safe double hull fuel tanks, fresh water ballast systems and the first Tier 3 dual fuel engines to be deployed in containerships serving West Coast ports, Matson said.

Both new vessels will enter service fully compliant with the new International Maritime Organization (IMO) emission regulations going into effect January 1, 2020.