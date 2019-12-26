South African Ship Registry Failing to Gather Speed

South Africa flagIllustration; Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) is disappointed with the slow growth of the South African Ship Registry, ascribed partly to lack of common vision and understanding among state entities.

“We started the year with enthusiasm, hoping that by this time we’d maybe have 15 ships in our register…and we’d have addressed issues of tariffs. But disappointingly, we are still where we were two years ago,” SAMSA Board Member, Ms Sekabiso Molemane told maritime sector stakeholders during a regular briefing in Durban earlier this month.

She added that the ship registry development was not the only one suffering from the lack of progress due to poor support from the Government and state institutions, but also systems development at SAMSA that both the agency and industry had identified as necessary to strengthen the effective performance of the organization.

As a direct consequence, she said issues that could be dealt with in a short period of time, sometimes took longer than necessary for SAMSA to address.

Meanwhile, the South African Association of Ship Owners and Agencies (SAASOA), decried what it described as poor progress being made towards enhancing the country’s major ports cargo handling capabilities, citing a seeming apparent indifference by port authorities in addressing the matter.

SAASOA Chief Executive Officer, Peter Besnard said it was now a matter of public record that the country’s ports poor cargo handling was a problem and which had surfaced as far as back as 2014.

 “Without a doubt, it is not something that has happened overnight. It has built up over time and I can safely say it started in 2014. But it appears to be overlooked or ignored and the situation has simply worsened. It is not a situation that can be sorted out overnight. It will certainly take a few years and a lot of money to get us back on track to where we were before,” he said.

Commenting on the country’s trade ports state, Mahesh Fakir, the country’s Ports Regulator said that a major highlight on tariffs this year was a 20% reduction on export containers, intended to enhance the competitiveness of local goods in the international market even as it would impact overall revenue for ports authorities.

Fakir believes that the country’s ports could perform much better in cargo handling than is currently the case, citing the Colombian model as a good example of shared ownership between the state and the private sector.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Posted on December 26, 2019 with tags .

Singapore Ship Registry Reaches 95 Million GT Milestone

ship registry

SRS crossed the 95 million GT milestone, maintaining its position among the top 5 registries in the world.

read more →

Monjasa Tanker Supplies 1st VLSFO in Lome

Monjasa

Monjasa has completed its first ship-to-ship supply of the very low sulfur fuel oil in Lome, Togo. 

read more →

Freighter Rhodanus Refloated in Strait of Bonifacio

Rhodanus

The 1998-built ship grounded in a marine reserve after missing a turning point.

read more →

Liberian Registry Boosts Presence in Asia

Liberian Registry

The Liberian Registry establishes an office in Imabari, Japan.

read more →

Sasol Invests in 1st South African-Owned Chemical Tanker

Bow Spring

Bow Cecil is the very first South Africa-flagged unit that will transport chemicals to international markets.

read more →

South Africa's Cardinal Maritime Receives Ultramax Bulker

African Cardinal

The 61,000 dwt bulker was built by Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering.

read more →

In Depth>

Cyprus Unveils Plans to End Ship Registration Fees

Cyprus flag

The new pricing policy is to come into force in early October, as Cyprus looks to attract more ship registrations.

read more →

South Africa: Key Legislation Needed Ahead of Sulphur Cap

Shipping

A key instrument in the process is a yet non-existent but crucially important piece of legislation.

read more →

SAMSA Investigating Bunker Spill off Ngqura Port

Chrysanthi S.

The incident occurred during a fuel transfer operation to the Liberia-flagged MV Chrysanthi S.

read more →

IMO to Take Different Approach on STCW White List Process

Shipping

IMO to withdraw the list of previously affected countries that were to be removed from the STCW White List.

read more →

Filipino Crewman Medevaced From Bulker off South Africa

NSRI

The sailor was transferred to hospital with sea rescue craft.

read more →

South Africa Concerned over IMO's STCW Delisting Action

South Africa flag

South Africa: IMO's intentions to delist over 80 countries from its STCW Whitelist raise concerns.

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Italian Railway Orders Ro-Ro Ship

The ship is to be built in fourteen months.

read more →

Liberia Confirmed as World's Second-Largest Ship Registry

Liberian flag

Liberia has become the second largest ship registry in the world, according to Clarksons.

read more →

Authorities Confiscate 706 Kg of Cocaine Hidden in a Boxship

Containers

South African authorities have confiscated 706 kilos of cocaine hidden at the bottom of a 30-story containership.

read more →