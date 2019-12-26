GNMTC Selling 4 Ships

zoom Image Courtesy; GNMTC

Libyan state-owned company General National Maritime Transport Company (GNMTC) has launched a bidding process for the sale of four ships, three 2002-built crude carriers, and one 2011-built bulk carrier.

The ships in question are Capesize bulker Jabal Nafusa, 169,100 DWT and 191,500 cbm; followed by Aframax tankers Ebn Batuta, El Gurdabia, and Intisar.

The three tankers were all built by the Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

The Libyan company said that the sale forms part of its fleet development plans.

Based on the information from GNMTC’s website, the company has 15 oil carriers, 6 product carriers and one bulker in its fleet.

