GNMTC Selling 4 Ships

Jabal Nafusa bulkerImage Courtesy; GNMTC

Libyan state-owned company General National Maritime Transport Company (GNMTC) has launched a bidding process for the sale of four ships, three 2002-built crude carriers, and one 2011-built bulk carrier.

The ships in question are Capesize bulker Jabal Nafusa, 169,100 DWT and 191,500 cbm; followed by Aframax tankers Ebn Batuta, El Gurdabia, and Intisar.

The three tankers were all built by the Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

The Libyan company said that the sale forms part of its fleet development plans.

Based on the information from GNMTC’s website, the company has 15 oil carriers, 6 product carriers and one bulker in its fleet.

You can find further information about the sale here.

 

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Posted on December 26, 2019 with tags .

EU Clears TPG's Acquisition of Dream Cruises Shares

Dream Cruises ship

TPG Asia is snapping up to 35% of Dream Cruises shares.

read more →

Scorpio Bulkers Offloads Ultramax Pair

bulker

Scorpio Bulkers is selling two of its Ultramax vessels, SBI Puma and SBI Cougar.

read more →

Low-Sulphur Fuel to Cost 30% More Than the Current Fuel

Shipping

Bunker adjustment factors will soar in late 2019 and "will be very volatile in the first half of 2020."

read more →

NYK Selling Bonds Worth Up to USD 255 Mn

NYK Line

The unsecured bonds would be offered in two tranches.

read more →

UK Seizes USD 48 Mn Worth of Heroin from Container

Cocaine seizure in the UK

Nearly 400 kg of heroin was concealed in a shipping container within a cover load of towels and bathrobes.

read more →

NGO: 146 Ships Sent to South Asian Beaches in 2nd Quarter

Shipbreaking in South Asia

More than half of the ships sold to South Asia this quarter changed flag just weeks before hitting the beach.

read more →

In Depth>

Ernst Russ Buys Boxship and Bulker

ernst-russ

Germany's Ernst Russ has acquired the majority ownership in a ship portfolio.

read more →

NGO: Norwegian Pension Funds to Focus on Indian Shipbreaking

ngo

Norwegian Council on Ethics for GPFG plans to turn its attention towards Indian shipbreaking practices.

read more →

FSL Inks USD 25 Mn Bridging Loan to Fund LR2 Pair

Money

FSL Trust has secured a USD 25 million bridging loan to finance its LR2 product tanker newbuildings.

read more →

KLP Excludes NAT from Its Investments

shipbreaking

Norway's largest pension company KLP excludes NAT from its investments.

read more →

Brightoil Faced with USD 250 Mn of Creditor Claims

finance

Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Limited has accumulated around USD 250 million of total creditor claims.

read more →

Seized MT Badr Sets Sail from Burgas, Re-Flagged and Renamed

Badr

MT Badr, which was seized by Bulgarian authorities in 2017, has been renamed and taken over by Bulgargeomin.

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Dutch Owner Fined USD 3.4 Mn for Beaching a Ship

Beaching

Dutch ship owner has paid a price tag of almost EUR 3 million for beaching a vessel in India.

read more →

Portovaya LNG Plant to Be Used for Bunkering Marine Vessels

Gazprom: the Portovaya LNG plant will be used for bunkering marine vessels in Russia.

read more →

GNMTC Warns of Attempts to Sell MT Badr

MT Badr

GNMTC issued a warning over the attempted sale of the company's seized vessel.

read more →