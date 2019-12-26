Contact Made with Kidnappers of 20 Indian Sailors

tankerIllustration; Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Contact has been established with pirates who kidnapped 20 Indian seafarers from a tanker off Benin, with all crew members being reportedly safe.

Efforts are underway to seek the early release of the abducted seafarers whose location remains unknown.

This was confirmed in a letter written by the High Commission of India, in Abuja, Nigeria, to Narendra K. Sawaikar, Commissioner for NRI Affairs, Goa.

“DG Shipping (Government of India) has confirmed that contact has been established between the concerned parties and the Indian nationals are reportedly safe. The Mission will continue to follow up on the issue,” Colonel Sachin Dubey, Defence Advisor, Nigeria, Ghana, Benin and Cameroon at the Indian High Commission in Abuja, was cited by Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) as saying.

“The (Nigerian) Defence Minister assured that all necessary assistance will be provided for the safe and early release of the hostages in case they are found in Nigeria.”

In an incident that occurred on December 15, six pirates boarded the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MT Duke, kidnapping six sailors from Goa and sixteen other Indian seafarers while leaving one Nigerian cadet onboard.

Sawaikar was contacted by families of the four Goan sailors that sought his assistance.

He then wrote on December 24 to India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), urging them to intervene and ensure the sailors’ release.

“The families of the Goan sailors are worried and anxious to know about the well being of the abducted sailors and have approached my office for help and assistance in getting them released,” the letter said.

As a result, the reply was received by Dubey confirming that the Indian nationals held hostage by pirates are safe.

He added that the Togolese and Nigerian navies have been patrolling in the area in an effort to track down the pirates.

World Maritime News Staff

Related:

Tanker Crew Abduction: Togolese Patrol Boat Makes Contact with M/V Duke

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Gabon: Four Sailors Kidnapped, One Feared Killed

piracy

Armed pirates have kidnapped four Chinese sailors in Owendo anchorage in Gabon.

read more →

Russian Seafarers Stranded in Portland to Be Repatriated

Crew

Russian seafarers who have been stranded in Portland Port after their ship got detained all repatriated.

read more →

Crew Abduction: Patrol Boat Makes Contact with Tanker

tanker

A Togolese naval patrol boat has made contact with the tanker Duke which was attacked by pirates.

read more →

IndianOil Begins LSFO Supply at Indian Ports

IndianOil has commenced deliveries of IMO 2020 compliant low sulphur fuel oil at Indian ports.

read more →

Delta Tankers Denies Involvement in Oil Slick off Brazil

Oil Spill Brazil

Brazilian authorities said a Greek-flagged tanker was responsible for the spill.

read more →

Hapag-Lloyd Introduces New India Services

Hapag-Lloyd

The IEX service will be the only direct connection between South and East India and Europe.

read more →

In Depth>

Report: Turkish Sailors Kidnapped off Nigeria Freed

seafarers

Ten Turkish sailors, who had been kidnapped off Nigeria in mid-July, were released on August 9. 

read more →

ITLOS Names 3 Arbitrators in Russia-Ukraine Naval Dispute

Ukraine

Three arbitrators appointed in the proceedings concerning the detention of three Ukrainian naval vessels.

read more →

Number of Indian Seafarers Employed on Ships Rises

Seafarer

The number of active Indian seafarers surged by 45 percent in the last three years.

read more →

Abu Dhabi, Mauritius Ink Cooperation Deal

Abu Dhabi Ports, Mauritius Ports Authority sign MoU

Abu Dhabi Ports, Mauritius Ports Authority aim to enhance the maritime sector across the Indian Ocean.

read more →

Russia Ordered to Free Ukrainian Navy Vessels, Sailors

ukraine

ITLOS orders Russia to release three Ukrainian naval vessels and 24 servicemen on board.

read more →

Pirates Kidnap Three Romanian Sailors off Togo

tanker

Three crew members of a Malta-flagged tanker kidnapped while in the Gulf of Guinea.

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Explosion Rocks Chemical Tanker off Hong Kong, One Dead

Chemical tanker explosion

One seafarer lost his life, three crew missing following an explosion on a chemical tanker off Hong Kong.

read more →

Cargo Ship Sinks in Black Sea, Two Crew Confirmed Deceased

Turkish Coast Guard search and rescue efforts

Turkish Coast Guard: Two dead, four missing after cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea.

read more →

One Dead in Vessel Collision off Vietnam

Vietnam rescue vessel

The captain of an inland cargo ship died following a collision involving a bulk carrier off Vietnam.

read more →