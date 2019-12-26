3. Maj Secures Its First Order in Four Years

3. Maj Shipyard, part of the Croatian financially-troubled Uljanik Group, has won a contract for the construction of a new vessel, which is said to be the shipyard’s first order in the past four years.

On December 20, 2019, the shipbuilder signed an agreement to build a hull and partially equip a polar cruise vessel for Malta-based PEC Limited, a company affiliated with the Australian group Scenic.

As informed, the new unit would be a sister ship to Scenic Eclipse, the world’s first discovery yacht operated by Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours which was delivered by Uljanik earlier this year.

The newbuild is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2021, 3. Maj said in a stock exchange filing on Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE).

The keel laying for the cruise ship is planned for Q2 2020, Edi Kučan, Director of 3. Maj, was cited by local media as saying.

Glenn Moroney, the owner of Scenic, reportedly plans to build four more vessels of this type, opening up business possibilities for 3. Maj.

World Maritime News Staff

Read more:

Creditor Seeks 3 Maj Shipyard’s Bankruptcy

Croatia Gives 3. Maj Guarantees for up to USD 22.5 Mn Loan

Algoma Confirms Self-Unloader Contract with 3. Maj

3. Maj to Restore Production as It Renews Contract with Algoma