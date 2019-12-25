MOL, NYK Partner Up with Kyuden on World’s 1st LNG-Fueled Large Coal Carriers

Japanese shipping majors Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) have signed long-term transport agreements with compatriot energy company Kyushu Electric Power (Kyuden) for LNG-fueled large coal carriers.

The two vessels are expected to become the world’s first LNG-fueled large coal carriers to import coal to Kyuden’s coal-fired power plants.

As informed, the LNG procured for Kyuden’s thermal power plants will be supplied to the vessels as fuel at the loading facility of Kitakyushu Liquefied Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Kyuden.

The 95,000 dwt coal carrier that will be operated by NYK will feature a length of 235 meters and a width of 38 meters. The newbuild will be constructed by Oshima Shipbuilding and is planned to be delivered in April 2023.

The second coal carrier will be operated by MOL and will have the same specifications as the abovementioned vessel. This unit will be built by Namura Shipbuilding and is scheduled to be handed over in June 2023.

NYK, MOL, and Kyuden have partnered up on sustainable marine transportation of coal in an effort to contribute to the reduction of harmful carbon emissions.