Ardent to Refocus on Core Business

ship wrecklllustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Emergency management and wreck removal company Ardent plans to refocus its strategy away from decommissioning towards its core business of emergency management and wreck removal. 

The company, created in 2015 through the merger of Svitzer Salvage and Titan Salvage, started its business by offering a comprehensive portfolio of services ranging from traditional salvage to a full range of emergency management services, project-related work, offshore decommissioning and underwater services.

Its decommissioning business included removal of topsides, substructures as well as plugging of wells and their abandonment, dismantling of platform structures and their disposal as well as seabed remediation.

The company did not disclose the reason behind its decision.

However, there are many challenges in the decommissioning of offshore infrastructure including high costs, shifting time-tables as well as the duration of projects which tend to be prolonged due to various factors, including regulatory delays. The North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico remain the top candidate regions for decommissioning jobs as aging platforms are retired and approved for dismantling. Nevertheless, the progress in this sector is pretty slow, even though 2019 has been marked as a bumper year for decommissioning jobs with 23 projects signed off for dismantling.

Ardent will also move its headquarter from Houston, USA, to Ijmuiden, the Netherlands, where the new CEO, Oliver Timofei, and CFO, Jens Jaeger, are based. The moves have been ascribed to the desire to make Ardent more customer-centric.

The company said it plans to continue to provide its Global Preparedness Cover offerings as well as its OPA90 SMFF services for the USA.

“Ardent is well-positioned to build its position as one of the global, market leading emergency management and wreck removal companies. We have over the last two years successfully executed on average over 25 major cases per year,” Oliver Timofei, CEO, who previously served as Vice President – Emergency Management, commented.

“Ardent is committed to successfully execute all current decommissioning projects in implementation and going forward will focus selectively on subsea and decom projects that fit with Ardent’s core business.”

Ardent has four major response hubs in the Netherlands, USA, Singapore and Australia as well as offices in Korea, Brazil, South Africa and the UK.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

MOL Takes Full Ownership of Euro Marine Logistics JV

car carrier

Following the transaction, MOL will become the sole owner of EML.

read more →

Aurelius Finance Supports Ardent Boyout

Kea Trader

Aurelius provided financing to support the buyout of Ardent from its co-owners Svitzer and Crowley Holdings.

read more →

CRYO Shipping Conducts Its 1st LNG Bunker Op in Sweden

CRYO LNG tanker

The company has already undertaken its first LNG bunkering operation in Malmø, Sweden.

read more →

MOL Chemical Tankers Launches Nordic Tankers Merger

Tanker

The process is expected to be completed within 2020. 

read more →

Scottish Govt to Nationalize Ferguson Marine Shipyard

Ferguson Marine shipyard

The development would enable completion of two ferries being built at the shipyard for CMAL.

read more →

NCL Sees Record Earnings Despite Cuba Sanctions

Norwegian Cruise Line vessel

The company generated GAAP net income of USD 240.2 million in the second quarter of 2019.

read more →

In Depth>

Golar LNG Confirms LNG Carrier Business Spin-Off Plans

LNG carrier

Golar LNG plans to focus on FLNG and downstream assets.

read more →

Maersk Eyes Logistics Growth with Further Integration

APM Terminals

Maersk is to integrate APM Terminals Inland Services into Maersk Logistics & Services from August 1, 2019.

read more →

Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Upgraded to BB

NCSP

Upgrade reflects the agency's view of the ongoing integration of NCSP into the Transneft group.

read more →

Maersk Ends Sale Process for Maersk Supply Service

maersk-supply-service

A. P. Møller - Mærsk will no longer pursue a separation solution for Maersk Supply Service.

read more →

Vitol to Expand Tanker Fleet by Taking Over Bitumen JV

Vitol

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2019.

read more →

Burning ConRo Ship Now Listing off France

grimaldi

The fire is still burning onboard the Grande America, which has started to list on its right side.

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

BW LPG Sets Up Product Services Division

BW LPG

BW LPG forms a product services division in an effort to support its core shipping business. 

read more →

SAAM to Acquire Boskalis' Stake in Towage Joint Venture

SAAM

With the new deal, SAAM consolidates as one of the main operators in the global towage industry.

read more →

Update: MSC to Fully Pay for North Sea Cleanup

MSC has pledged to pay the full costs of the cleanup of the MSC Zoe container spill.

read more →