HHI Group Bolsters Orderbook ahead of Year End

Hyundai HeavyIllustration; Source: Flickr – under the CC BY 2.0 license; Image by: Jasmine Halki

Orders at South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Group are speeding up ahead of year end as the shipbuilder has won two more contracts for four vessels.

HHI has signed the KRW 438 billion (USD 376 million) construction contract with an unnamed Bermuda-based company for two LNG carriers, the shipbuilder said on December 23.

The 174,000 cbm vessel pair will be built at the HHI shipyard in Ulsan and is scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2022.

With a length of 299 meters and a width of 46.4 meters, each ship will feature dual-fuel propulsion engines that would enhance their operational efficiency, according to Hyundai Heavy.

What is more, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, part of the HHI Group, recently secured an order for two gas carriers from an undisclosed company from the USA.

The deal, unveiled on December 20, is worth KRW 148.2 billion (USD 127 million).

The newbuilds are planned to be handed over to their owner by July 31, 2022.

During the past week, the group received orders for a total of eighteen vessels worth USD 2.2 billion.

These orders helped HHI reach 74 percent of its annual order target of USD 15.9 billion.

World Maritime News Staff

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Clarksons: Order Volumes Recovery Slows in 2019

Orders are down around 35 % year on year in 2019 to date.

read more →

Monjasa Boosts Credit Facilities ahead of IMO 2020

The company is securing "flexibility to navigate the volatile oil and shipping markets."

read more →

Samsung Heavy Wins USD 186 Mn LNG Carrier Deal

LNG carrier

Under the construction contract, the vessel is scheduled for delivery in late October 2021.

read more →

DSME Wins Another LNG Carrier Order from Maran Gas

Maran Gas Maritime LNG carrier

DSME is to build another 174,000 cbm LNG carrier for Maran Gas Maritime.

read more →

DSME Wins Its Fifth LNG Carrier Order This Year

LNG carrier

DSME received an order for a 174,000 cubic meter LNG carrier from an Oceania owner.

read more →

Samsung Heavy Fetches Its 8th LNG Carrier Order

LNG carrier

Samsung Heavy secured an LNG carrier order from an undisclosed Oceania region shipowner.

read more →

In Depth>

Samsung Heavy Wins Another LNG Carrier Order

LNG carrier

Latest deal brings Samsung Heavy Industries' 2019 orderbook to USD 1.3 billion.

read more →

Maran Tankers Tied to Another Suezmax Order at Daehan

Tanker

Maran Tankers expanded its orderbook with another tanker at Daehan Shipbuilding Corporation.

read more →

Maran Gas Orders Two More LNG Carriers from DSME

Signing ceremony

DSME has scored a contract to built two more LNG carriers for John Angelicoussis' Maran Gas Maritime.

read more →

Samsung Heavy Wins Deal for LNG Carrier Quartet

Samsung Heavy is to build four LNG carriers under a USD 774.9 million deal.

read more →

South Korean Builders Claim the Throne in 2018

South Korea has reclaimed the crown from China as the top shipbuilding nation in 2018.

read more →

Samsung Heavy Industries Targets USD 7.8 Bn Orderbook

LNG Carrier

Samsung Heavy Industries has set sights on achieving USD 7.8 billion worth orderbook in 2019.

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World’s Largest Shipbuilder Ups the Ante for 2019

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group has increased its appetite for 2019 setting its orderbook target at USD 15.9 billion.

read more →

Samsung Heavy Industries Wraps Up 2018 with 49 Ships on Order

LNG Carrier

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) closed the year with 49 ships in the orderbook.

read more →

DSME Nabs Order for 18th LNG Carrier in 2018

LNG Carrier

DSME has inked a deal for the construction of an additional LNG carrier, pushing this year's tally to 18.

read more →