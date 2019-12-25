Cameron LNG Kicks Off Production from New Train

zoom Image Courtesy: Sempra Energy

Cameron LNG has begun producing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the second liquefaction train of the export facility in Hackberry, Louisiana, Sempra LNG said.

“We are pleased to reach this important milestone in the development of the liquefaction facility,” Lisa Glatch, chief operating officer of Sempra LNG and board chair for Cameron LNG, commented.

Train 2 and Train 3 are expected to commence commercial operations under Cameron LNG’s tolling agreements in the first and third quarter of 2020, respectively. The facility’s first liquefaction train started commercial operations in August 2019.

Phase 1 of the Cameron LNG export project includes the first three liquefaction trains that will enable the export of approximately 12 million tons per annum (Mtpa) of LNG, or approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.

Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG, Total, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and Japan LNG Investment, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK). Sempra Energy indirectly owns 50.2% of Cameron LNG.

