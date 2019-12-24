Steel Cut for TT-Line’s Green Ship

zoom lllustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Chinese shipbuilder Jiangsu Jinling has started the construction of TT-Line’s new LNG-powered roll-on/roll-off passenger (RoPax) vessel.

The steel cutting ceremony was held in Nanjing on December 19, 2019.

The newbuilding is based on TT-Line’s Green Ship design, developed in collaboration with Copenhagen-based designer, OSK-Shiptech, and is scheduled for delivery in 2022. Once delivered, it will be operated in the Baltic Sea.

„We are pleased that with today’s (December 19) steel-cut another milestone has now been reached in our Green Ship new building project. During the extensive planning phase, the highest priority was given to the economic and ecological efficiency of the vessel. This allowed us to further optimise the ship design,” Bernhard J. Termühlen, Managing Director of TT-Line, said.

As explained, significant emission reductions of the new TT-Line Green Ship enable annual savings of 93% in particulate matter and 98% in sulphur oxides compared with marine gas oil. Nitrogen oxides are also reduced by 82% and CO2 emissions by up to 60% per freight unit.

Under the contract awarded in May this year, the newbuild will become the world’s first ferry to receive MAN’s dual-fuel, diesel-mechanical engines.

With a length of 230 meters and a width of 31 meters, the RoPax will have the capacity of 800 passengers and over 200 trucks and trailers.