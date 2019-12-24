Steel Cut for TT-Line’s Green Ship

TT-Linelllustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Chinese shipbuilder Jiangsu Jinling has started the construction of TT-Line’s new LNG-powered roll-on/roll-off passenger (RoPax) vessel.

The steel cutting ceremony was held in Nanjing on December 19, 2019.

The newbuilding is based on TT-Line’s Green Ship design, developed in collaboration with Copenhagen-based designer, OSK-Shiptech, and is scheduled for delivery in 2022. Once delivered, it will be operated in the Baltic Sea.

„We are pleased that with today’s (December 19) steel-cut another milestone has now been reached in our Green Ship new building project. During the extensive planning phase, the highest priority was given to the economic and ecological efficiency of the vessel. This allowed us to further optimise the ship design,” Bernhard J. Termühlen, Managing Director of TT-Line, said.

As explained, significant emission reductions of the new TT-Line Green Ship enable annual savings of 93% in particulate matter and 98% in sulphur oxides compared with marine gas oil. Nitrogen oxides are also reduced by 82% and CO2 emissions by up to 60% per freight unit.

Under the contract awarded in May this year, the newbuild will become the world’s first ferry to receive MAN’s dual-fuel, diesel-mechanical engines.

With a length of 230 meters and a width of 31 meters, the RoPax will have the capacity of 800 passengers and over 200 trucks and trailers.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

MOL Secures Green Loan for Its Bunkering Vessel

Bunkering Vessel

MOL to use its first green loan to finance the construction of LNG bunkering vessel.

read more →

Construction Begins on K Line's LNG-Powered Car Carrier

Delivery is scheduled for the fall of 2020.

read more →

Fincantieri Lays Keel for Holland America Line's Ryndam

Cruise ship Ryndam

Ryndam is the third ship in Holland America Lines' Pinnacle series.

read more →

Clipper Vacations Joins Green Marine

Clipper Vacations is the newest member of the voluntary environmental program.

read more →

Maritime Singapore Green Initiative Extended Until 2024

Singapore has decided to extend for another five years a key initiative that seeks to reduce shipping emissions.

read more →

K Line Orders 210,000 dwt Bulker against JFE Steel Contract

Following delivery, the ship would be deployed for iron ore and coal transportation under a contract with JFE Steel.

read more →

In Depth>

Imabari Launches K Line's Newest Capesize Bulker

K Line's Capesize bulker

The 200,000 dwt Cape Discovery would transport iron ore and coal for JFE Steel Corporation.

read more →

Green Marine Welcomes Port of Galveston

Cruise ships

The US Port of Galveston joins Green Marine, a voluntary environmental program for North America’s maritime industry.

read more →

Teekay Shuttle Tankers Issues USD 125 Mn Green Bonds

Finance

The proceeds will be used to partially fund four E-Shuttle newbuilds currently under construction.

read more →

JMU to Build Next-Generation Energy-Saving Bulker for NYK

bulker

Nippon Yusen Kaisha contracts Japan Marine United for the construction of a next-generation energy-saving bulk carrier.

read more →

Carnival Starts Construction of Mardi Gras at Meyer Turku

Illustration of Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras

The hull assembly phase of the Mardi Gras was launched with a coin ceremony at Meyer Turku shipyard.

read more →

TT-Line Ferry 1st to Feature MAN's Hybrid Propulsion System

MAN engine for new TT-Line ferry

Jinling Shipyard has ordered four engines for TT-Lines new 230-meter RoPax ferry.

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

NYK Agrees USD 80.6 Mn Syndicated Loan for Scrubbers

NYK Line

NYK Line has signed a USD 80.6 million loan to finance the installation of scrubbers.

read more →

Fincantieri Cuts Steel for Third Pinnacle-Class Cruise Ship

Holland America Line

The shipbuilding contract for the third Pinnacle unit was announced in January 2017.

read more →

NYK Wins Green Loan for Its Methanol-Fueled Chemical Tanker

NYK Line

NYK has secured a green loan to finance the construction of its first methanol-fueled chemical tanker.

read more →