Golden Ray’s Rudder and Propeller Removed

The removal of the rudder and propeller from the capsized car carrier M/V Golden Ray has been completed despite adverse weather, the St. Simons Sound Incident Response Unified Command informed.

The removal of approximately 130 tons of weight will help reduce stress to the hull of the wreck, allowing for the wreck to become more stable before it is fully removed.

Portions of the ship that were removed are being donated to the State of Georgia for use as artificial reefs in areas designated by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The operation followed the completion of fuel pumping from the stricken vessel’s tanks, carried out last week. More than 320,000 gallons of oil and water mixture were removed.

St. Simons Sound Response will disclose further details on the wreck removal once it evaluates the status of the vessel and determines further action.

To remind, the Hyundai Glovis-operated car carrier started listing heavily after it became disabled in early September in St. Simons Sound near Brunswick, Georgia. The crew of the vessel, which was carrying about 4,000 cars bound for the Middle East, was evacuated.