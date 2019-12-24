Golden Ray’s Rudder and Propeller Removed

Golden RayImage Courtesy: St. Simons Sound

The removal of the rudder and propeller from the capsized car carrier M/V Golden Ray has been completed despite adverse weather, the St. Simons Sound Incident Response Unified Command informed.

The removal of approximately 130 tons of weight will help reduce stress to the hull of the wreck, allowing for the wreck to become more stable before it is fully removed.

Portions of the ship that were removed are being donated to the State of Georgia for use as artificial reefs in areas designated by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The operation followed the completion of fuel pumping from the stricken vessel’s tanks, carried out last week. More than 320,000 gallons of oil and water mixture were removed.

St. Simons Sound Response will disclose further details on the wreck removal once it evaluates the status of the vessel and determines further action.

To remind, the Hyundai Glovis-operated car carrier started listing heavily after it became disabled in early September in St. Simons Sound near Brunswick, Georgia. The crew of the vessel, which was carrying about 4,000 cars bound for the Middle East, was evacuated.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Fuel Pumped from Golden Ray, Wreck Removal Next Step

The completion of the fuel removal allows the Unified Command to move on to the removal of the wreck.

read more →

Golden Ocean CEO Steps Down

bulker

Golden Ocean Group Limited's (GOGL) CEO Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal is stepping down from her role as chief executive.

read more →

White Smoke Coming Out from Capsized Golden Ray

Overturned car carrier Golden Ray

Crews managed to stabilize the source of the white smoke. The cause of the incident is unknown at this time.

read more →

Golden Ray to Be Disassembled in St. Simons Sound

Car carrier Golden Ray

The authorities would remove all of the Golden Ray’s hull, components, and cargo by disassembling the vessel in place.

read more →

Divers Working to Secure Golden Ray Spill near Brunswick

Golden Ray

Salvage workers removed over 106,101 gallons of fuel from the capsized car carrier as of October 1.

read more →

Oil Leaking from Overturned Car Carrier near Brunswick

Golden Ray

Skimming operations in Golden Ray's engine room were started in order to allow access to the main fuel tanks.

read more →

In Depth>

Golden Ocean Ups Investment into Singapore Marine

Bulker

With the latest boost, Singapore Marine raised a USD 44 million in addition to the USD 105 million raised earlier.

read more →

K Line Takes Delivery of New Corona Coal Carrier

Coal carrier Corona Citrus

Corona Citrus will carry thermal coal to thermal power plants for Electric Power Development.

read more →

US Rescues Four Trapped Crew from Stricken Car Carrier

USCG rescues remaining four crew members from Golden Ray

Three crew members were extracted at around 3 p.m. and the final seafarer was extracted at 5:50 p.m.

read more →

Golden Ocean Sinks Deeper into the Red

Bulker

The company recorded a net loss of USD 33.1 million during the second quarter of 2019.

read more →

GOGL, Frontline Invest in Bunkering JV with Trafigura

Shipping

The JV is expected to start operations in the third quarter of 2019.

read more →

UK Seizes USD 48 Mn Worth of Heroin from Container

Cocaine seizure in the UK

Nearly 400 kg of heroin was concealed in a shipping container within a cover load of towels and bathrobes.

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

K Line Expands Fleet with Latest Corona-Class Coal Carrier

Coal carrier Corona Dynamic

The new Corona Dynamic will carry thermal coal to Hokuriku Electric Power Company’s thermal power plant.

read more →

GOGL Takes Stake in Singapore Marine

bulker

Golden Ocean acquires a 15% ownership interest in Singapore Marine, a dry bulk freight operator.

read more →

Exxon, Qatar Petroleum Investing in USD 10 Bn LNG Project

exxon, qatar petroleum deal

ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum made a final investment decision on Golden Pass LNG export project. 

read more →