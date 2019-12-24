BDO: Shipping Confidence Reaches 18-Month High

Shippinglllustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Confidence in the shipping industry rose in the last quarter to its highest level for 18 months, according to a survey from shipping adviser and accountant BDO.

As informed, the average confidence level expressed by respondents to the survey was 6.4 out of 10.0, compared to 5.8 Q3 2019. This is the highest rating since the same level of confidence was recorded in May 2018, and it is necessary to go back to February 2014 in order to see confidence at a higher level.

“It is not far short of six years since confidence in the industry has been higher, and appetite for investment remains steady despite volatile economic conditions,” Richard Greiner, Partner, Shipping & Transport at BDO, commented.

“This is despite general ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, and notwithstanding specific concerns about a variety of issues including Brexit and President Trump’s impeachment inquiry,”

Confidence on the part of both managers and owners was up to 6.9 out of 10.0 from the levels recorded in the previous survey of 5.9 and 6.4 respectively.

However, confidence in the broking sector was down from 5.1 to 3.9, the lowest rating for this category of respondents since the survey was launched in May 2008. Confidence dropped in Asia from 6.8 to 6.0 but increased in Europe and North America from 5.7 to 6.2 and from 4.3 to 6.8, respectively.

The likelihood of respondents making a major investment or significant development over the coming year was unchanged from last time at 5.5 out of 10.0. Owners’ confidence was down from 6.5 to 6.3, while that of brokers dropped from 4.4 to 2.9, the survey found.

Meanwhile, the expectations of managers held steady at 6.1. Expectations were down in Asia and in Europe, from 6.6 to 5.7 and from 5.4 to 5.1, respectively.

The number of respondents expecting finance costs to increase over the coming year rose from 25% to 37%. Whereas 57% of managers anticipated dearer finance over the next 12 months, just 32% of owners thought likewise, BDO said.

In the freight markets, the number of respondents anticipating higher tanker rates over the coming year grew from 43% to 46%, with little or no movement in the expectations of main respondent categories compared to the previous survey.

In the dry bulk sector, overall expectations of rate increases were up from 39% to 50%, and in the case of brokers alone from 20% to 71%. The numbers expecting higher containership rates, meanwhile, rose by 10 percentage points to 29%. Net rate sentiment was positive in all three main tonnage categories.

“Shipping is not for the faint-hearted, and committed long-term players remain the most likely to achieve the best returns. Our latest survey revealed an increased expectation over the next 12 months of dearer finance costs. Such costs remain one of the most significant performance-influencing factors for our respondents. But the cost of regulatory compliance is slowly gaining in importance, and will continue to do so,” Greiner continued.

“IMO 2020 was recently categorised by one commentator as a ‘perfect storm’ for litigators. It is also part of a much larger commitment by the shipping industry to enhancing its green credentials, and in the process becoming a more technologically advanced and environmentally responsible sector. As such, it should be eminently attractive to investors,” he concluded.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

NRF: US Container Imports Spike Ahead of New Tariffs

containers

Volumes at the US major container ports surged in November as retailers imported merchandise ahead of new tariffs.

read more →

NRF: US Imports to See Final Tariff-Driven Surge of 2019

Imports at U.S. retail container ports would rise this month ahead of new tariffs set to take effect in December.

read more →

Belships Hires Ultramax Newbuild

bulker

Belships has agreed a seven-year bareboat charter for a 61,000 dwt Ultramax bulk carrier newbuilding.

read more →

BDO: Shipping Confidence Drops as Trade Wars Intensify

Shipping

Geopolitical uncertainty contributed significantly to the decline in confidence recorded in BDO's latest survey.

read more →

Belships Reaches Deal to Sell Its Oldest Bulker

Bulker

The agreement is for a bareboat charter and subsequent sale of the 2006-built Supramax bulk carrier Beleast.

read more →

South Korean Shipbuilders Reign Supreme in New Orders

South Korean Shipbuilding Orders

South Korean shipbuilders will build 24 of 27 LNG carriers ordered in the past 8 months.

read more →

In Depth>

Record High Seaborne US Crude Oil Exports in June 2019

Tanker

Total seaborne U.S. crude oil exports increase to a record high at 11.9 million tonnes in June 2019.

read more →

SeaIntel: Global Schedule Reliability Down in July

Containership

Global schedule reliability reversed its improving trend and decreased by 0.8 percentage points in July.

read more →

Shipping Confidence Slightly Down over Trade War Concerns

Shipping

Ongoing concern over trade wars and increased regulation affected confidence levels in the shipping industry.

read more →

NY/NJ Port Continues Record-Breaking Streak

Port of New York and New Jersey

The port set several records for the first quarter.

read more →

Maersk Line Charters GSL's Containership

Maersk Line vessel

Global Ship Lease agreed a charter with Maersk Line for the 2000-built vessel Tasman.

read more →

BIMCO: US Seaborne Crude Oil Exports at Record High

Tanker

BIMCO: US exports of crude oil reached record high in January, as tonne mile demand dropped.

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Shipping Confidence Rises Despite Geopolitical Uncertainty

shipping

Shipping confidence has increased in the last 3 months despite geopolitical uncertainty.

read more →

BDO, Moore Stephens Merger Strengthens Shipping Presence

Shipping

Accountants and advisers BDO and Moore Stephens finalized their merger earlier this month.

read more →

Greener Shipping to Attract Investment in 2019

Shipping

Moore Stephens: Shipping will continue to attract investors in 2019 if it fulfills its ESG responsibilities.

read more →