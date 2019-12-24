ArcelorMittal Sells Stake in Global Chartering to Ceres Shipping

BulkerIllustration. Source: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Steel and mining company ArcelorMittal has signed a share purchase agreement for the sale of a 50% stake in Global Chartering Limited (GCL), its drybulk shipping business, to DryLog, part of Greece-based Ceres Shipping.

As informed, ArcelorMittal will subsequently form a 50:50 shipping joint venture with DryLog.

The transaction, which is expected to close before the end of 2019, is part of ArcelorMittal’s commitment to unlock up to USD 2 billion of value from its asset portfolio by mid-2021 to reduce debt.

GCL currently operates 28 dry cargo vessels, which range from Supramax to Capesize, 25 of which are on long-term leases and will be transferred into the joint venture, with the remaining three being owned outright.

The joint venture is expected to benefit from the combination of the two businesses’ respective knowledge and expertise, and ArcelorMittal’s annual cargo commitments, a portion of which will be handled exclusively by the JV. It will also benefit from DryLog’s ability to optimize transport solutions and its technical and commercial vessel management expertise.

“These factors will enable the joint venture to grow its operations and become a significant player in the international shipping industry,” ArcelorMittal said in a statement.

The stake sale and JV formation will ultimately impact ArcelorMittal’s net debt by USD 530 million, with USD 400 million on completion and a further USD 130 million due in early 2020, according to the company.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

MPC Capital Takes Stake in Tanker Specialist Albis

Tanker

Germany's MPC Capital buys a strategic stake of 50 percent in compatriot tanker specialist Albis.

read more →

Simpson Spence Young Starts Collaboration with Signal Ocean

Ships

Shipbroker and technology startup plan to bring technology solutions to the commercial ship management of dry bulkers.

read more →

MSC's Messina Takeover Gets Go-Ahead from Italian Regulator

MSC

MSC receives the green light from the Italian Competition Authority to acquire a minority stake in Ignazio Messina.

read more →

BBC Chartering Welcomes Its New CEO

BBC Chartering

Germany-based shipping company BBC Chartering has appointed Ulrich Ulrichs as a new CEO of the company.

read more →

Odfjell Sells Stake in Jiangyin Terminal

Odfjell Terminals Jiangyin

Odfjell SE has finalized the sale of its stake in Odfjell Terminals (Jiangyin), China.

read more →

MSC Takes Stake in Ignazio Messina

MSC

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) acquires a minority stake in Italian shipping company Ignazio Messina & C.

read more →

In Depth>

ZEABORN Acquires Full Ownership of ZEAMARINE

mpp

ZEABORN decides to acquire the remaining ownership interests in ZEAMARINE.

read more →

Safe Harbour Tanker Chartering to Become Part of Clarksons

tanker

Clarksons Platou is to acquire Safe Harbour Tanker Chartering.

read more →

Furetank to Manage OH Meling and DSD Tankers

Tanker

Furetank Chartering agreed a contract for the commercial management of two tankers.

read more →

Fincantieri Takes Minority Stake in Genoa Shipyard

Fincantieri

Fincantieri, Genova Industrie Navali reached a deal on new buildings, ship repair, conversions and outfitting.

read more →

SAAM Sells Stake in Chilean Terminal Puerto Arica

SAAM

Sociedad Matriz SAAM completes the sale of its 15% stake in Terminal Puerto Arica (TPA).

read more →

Milaha Ups Its Stake in Nakilat

Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai, Milaha CEO

Qatar-based Milaha has increased its stake in major LNG shipping firm Nakilat.

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

NORD/LB Sells USD 3 Bn Ship Portfolio

shipping money

NORD/LB selling one of its ship financing portfolios to an unnamed investor for around EUR 2.7 billion.

read more →

Atlantska Plovidba Raises Its Stake in Dubrovnik Port

Atlantska Plovidba increases its stake in the Port of Dubrovnik.

read more →

COSCO Shipping Ports Buys 4.34 Pct Stake in Beibu Gulf Port

COSCO Shipping Ports acquires a 4.34 percent stake in China's Beibu Gulf Port.

read more →