Carnival Legend, Carnival Glory Crash in Cozumel, Mexico

Six passengers were reported to be injured after Carnival Glory smashed into Carnival Legend on Friday, December 20, 2019.

Based on the media reports, Carnival Glory was attempting to dock in Cozumel resort island in Mexico when it collided with Carnival Legend.

The collision between the two massive cruise ships left extensive damage to the dining room decks of the Carnival Glory.

The two ships, carrying a total of 6,000 passengers combined, remained seaworthy and have resumed their cruises as planned.

The six passengers are said to have sustained minor injuries and have since received medical treatment.

The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, however, initial assessments point to spontaneous wind gusts and strong currents.

Carnival Legend returned to Tampa on Sunday, December 22, while Carnival Glory moored in New Orleans.

“Carnival Legend arrived this morning in Tampa as scheduled and debarked all passengers from the previous voyage. Today’s (December 22) seven-day cruise will operate as normal with the ship sailing its scheduled itinerary. We have also advised guests on future sailings to continue to plan for their vacations as booked,” Carnival said in an update.

Carnival Glory’s departure on Sunday was delayed for a few hours as workers were scheduled to complete some temporary repairs to ship’s aft dining room.

“All other systems and features of the ship are operating normally. On today’s (December 22) departure and some future sailings some adjustments to dining room seating reservations may be necessary until final repairs can be completed.

“The itinerary for Carnival Glory’s seven-day cruise departing today (Sunday, Dec. 22) will operate as scheduled with the exception of the call at Cozumel which will be Friday instead of Tuesday. We have also advised guests on future sailings to continue to plan for their vacation as booked.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our guests. Their cooperation has been nothing short of outstanding as we worked through the issues from Friday’s event,” Carnival added.

World Maritime News Staff