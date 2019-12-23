CMA CGM Seals Deal to Sell Stakes in 10 Port Terminals to Terminal Link

CMA CGMImage by NAVINGO

French shipping and logistics major CMA CGM Group has signed an agreement with China Merchants Port (CMP) to sell a portfolio of stakes in ten port terminals to their joint venture Terminal Link.

CMA CGM plans to cash in USD 968 million from the transaction, which is expected to close in spring 2020, pending approval by antitrust authorities and the relevant regulatory bodies.

“The transaction will enable Terminal Link, a joint-venture set up in 2013 and owned 51% by CMA CGM and 49% by CMP, to broaden its geographic footprint and reinforce its growth potential by giving it equity stakes in ten additional terminals,” the French giant said.

The terminals in question are:

  • Odessa Terminal (Ukraine)
  • CMA CGM PSA Lion Terminal (CPLT) (Singapore)
  • Mundra Terminal (India)
  • Kingston Freeport Terminal (Jamaica)
  • Rotterdam World Gateway (Netherlands)
  • Gemalink (Cai Mep, Vietnam)
  • Qingdao Qianwan United Advance Container Terminal (China)
  • Vietnam International Container Terminal (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam)
  • Laem Chabang International Terminal (Thailand)
  • Umm Qasr Terminal (Iraq)

The sale is part of the group’s plan announced in November, whereby CMA CGM plans to cut its debt and raise more than USD 2 billion by mid-2020 in additional cash through the sale of vessels and terminal stakes while extending its debt maturities and reducing its debt by more than USD 1.3 billion.

 

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

APM Terminals to Sell Rotterdam Terminal to Hutchison Ports

Maasvlakte

APM Terminals plans to dispose of its container terminal APM Terminals Rotterdam.

read more →

CMA CGM Selling Vessels, Terminal Stakes to Raise USD 2 Bn

CMA CGM

The company is raising cash to finance its acquisition of CEVA Logistics.

read more →

GMP Wins 34-Year Concession for Le Havre Container Terminal

Le Havre

GMP will operate berths 11 and 12 for a period of 30 years.

read more →

Vopak Can Now Sell Algeciras Terminal

Vopak

Vopak concludes discussions with the minority shareholder in Vopak Terminal Algeciras, acquiring 20% of the shares.

read more →

COSCO Shipping Ports Divests Stake in Several Terminals

cosco-shipping-ports

COSCO Shipping Ports has decided to dispose of its indirect interests in 3+2 terminals.

read more →

Eagle Ford Terminals Receives First Vessel at New Dock

Port of Corpus Christi

Terminal commissioning marked an important milestone for the Eagle Ford Terminals Corpus Christi joint venture.

read more →

In Depth>

Tianjin Container Terminals Wrap Up Merger

containers

COSCO Ports, Tianjin Port Holdings and CM Terminals units complete merger.

read more →

APM Terminals to Expand Progreso Box Terminal

Container terminal

The company signed a deal to start a 20% expansion of the yard to support the region’s growing trade needs.

read more →

Osaka Gas, JBIC Invest in LNG Import Terminal Firm

Signing ceremony

The parties invested in a minority stake in the LNG terminals and floating solutions provider AGP International Holdings.

read more →

APM, ILWU Reach Deal on Port of Los Angeles Automation

Port of Los Angeles

The automation project had been contested due to the fear of loss of jobs.

read more →

Tianjin Container Terminals Merge

container terminal

COSCO Shipping Ports signs a merger agreement with Tianjin Port Holdings and CM Terminals regarding the trio's ...

read more →

Port Esbjerg to Expand with New Multi-Terminal

Port

The new terminal is scheduled for completion in November 2019.

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Northwest Seaport Alliance OKs Container Terminal Upgrade

Terminal 5

NWSA starts preparing to welcome containership giants; authorizes Terminal 5 construction and lease agreements.

read more →

APM Terminals, Partners to Develop Terminal in Bangkok

Sauwakun Karuchit, CEO Sahathai Terminal; Krisda Monthienvichienchai, Vice Chairman of The Executive Committee of Mitr Phol Sugar Corp; Wichit Rattanasirivilai, Chairman of Executive Committee of Sahathai Terminal; Maerten Johan J. Degryse; Verajet Vongkusolkit, CEO of Mitr Phol Sugar Corp

APM Terminals joined Sahathai Terminal PLC, Mitr Phol Sugar to develop a greenfield container terminal in Bangkok.

read more →

HMM Inks Investment Deal for Busan Terminal

HMM

HMM signs sales contract for the PSA-Hyundai Pusan New Port (PHPNT) Pier 4.

read more →