Readers’ Picks of the Week (December 16-20, 2019)

Port of Gdańsk CEO: 2020 Will Be of Historic Essence for Us
The Port of Gdańsk is preparing for an important milestone of becoming the busiest container port in the region.
Calleya: Sulphur Cap Is a Very Hard Deadline, No Exceptions
A fuel oil non-availability report exists, however, "this is intended for temporary purposes only," Calleya said.
Henry: Industry Is Not Doing Enough to Empower Women
The percentage of women in the maritime industry is very low and has not changed for years.
Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020
The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…
Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology
As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…
2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM
Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports' representatives what the near…
7th Annual Arctic Exchange
Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…