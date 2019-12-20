Total, Pavilion Energy Affirm Commitment to LNG Bunkering in Port of Singapore

TotalImage Courtesy: Total

Pavilion Energy Singapore and Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions (TMFGS) have signed a ten-year fully-termed agreement to jointly develop an LNG bunker supply chain in the Port of Singapore.

This agreement follows the Heads of Agreement inked by the two companies in June 2018.

Specifically, the cooperation includes the shared long-term use of the 12,000 cbm LNG bunker vessel newbuild that will allow each party to supply LNG bunker to its respective customers.

“We are very proud that the cooperation between Pavilion Energy and Total is paving the way towards the development of LNG as a marine fuel, especially in Singapore, the largest bunkering hub in the world,” Jerôme Leprince-Ringuet, Managing Director of TMFGS, said.

“With these agreements, we pursue our ambition to build a comprehensive network of supply for this clean marine fuel,” he added.

“We are very pleased to be working with our strategic partners such as Total, to jointly develop robust LNG bunker logistics and supplies that are readily available for customers in Singapore and beyond,” Frédéric H. Barnaud, Group CEO of Pavilion Energy, commented.

Pavilion Energy has taken several firm steps to invest in and support Singapore’s LNG bunker readiness. In May 2019, the company performed Singapore’s first commercial ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation, which comprised a reload of 2,000 cbm of LNG from a small-scale tanker to a receiving heavy-lift commercial vessel.

Pavilion Energy also chartered its first LNG bunker ship from Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd (MOL) in February this year, with the vessel currently undergoing construction at Sembcorp Marine’s Tuas Boulevard Yard.

Total has also built up a number of achievements in the development of LNG as a marine fuel. The 12,000 cbm LNG bunker vessel shared with Pavilion Energy will add to the two ships of this type already chartered by Total from MOL. The first, an 18,600 cbm vessel ordered in February 2018 will be positioned in Rotterdam from 2020, and its sister ship ordered in December 2019 will be positioned in Marseilles from 2021.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

K Line to Manage FueLNG's Singapore LNG Bunker Vessel

The vessel is expected to start operations in Singapore in 2H 2020.

read more →

Port of Ceuta Carries Out First VLSFO Bunkering

Port of Ceuta VLSFO

The Spanish port on the Moroccan side of Strait of Gibraltar is ready for IMO 2020.

read more →

Maritime Singapore Green Initiative Extended Until 2024

Singapore has decided to extend for another five years a key initiative that seeks to reduce shipping emissions.

read more →

Steel Cut for "Singapore's Largest" LNG Bunker Vessel

Singapore LNG bunkering vessel

The 112-meter vessel is scheduled to be delivered in 2021.

read more →

BW LNG Holds Naming Ceremony for LNG Carrier Duo in Korea

BW Magnolia

Following delivery, the vessels will start long-term charters with Pavilion Energy and BP.

read more →

SEA\LNG Expands US Network with Stabilis Energy

Shipping

Stabilis Energy provides small-scale LNG production, distribution and fuelling services in North America.

read more →

In Depth>

Containerships in Milestone LNG Bunkering Op

Containerships LNG bunkering

The SIMOPS bunkering was undertaken on the company's LNG-powered Containerships Nord in Rotterdam.

read more →

MPA Singapore: Southernpec Loses Bunker Supplier License

singapore

MPA Singapore revokes the bunker supplier license of Southernpec.

read more →

Pavilion Conducts Singapore's First STS LNG Bunkering

Pavilion Energy conducts STS LNG bunkering in Singapore

Pavilion Energy undertook the first commercial ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in the Port of Singapore.

read more →

MPA Suspends Southernpec's Bunker Craft License

Singapore

MPA Singapore suspended Southernpec's bunker craft operator licence with effect from April 25.

read more →

Shell-Keppel LNG Joint Venture Shares Singapore Milestone

Port of Singapore

The company recently completed its 100th LNG bunkering operation, setting a new industry milestone for Singapore.

read more →

MOL, Pavilion Gas Sign Long-Term Deal for LNG Bunker Ship

Artist's impression - Aerial perspective of the MOL LNG bunkering vessel

MOL signed a contract with Pavilion Gas to build and operate Asia's largest LNG bunkering vessel in Singapore.

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Fluxys, Titan LNG to Build LNG Bunkering Pontoon for Antwerp

FlexFueler 002

Fluxys, Titan LNG join forces on a bunkering pontoon to make LNG more widely available as shipping fuel.

read more →

BW LNG Launches Its Third MEGI LNG Newbuild

BW LNG, BW Group’s LNG shipping company, has splashed its third MEGI LNG carrier.

read more →

Singapore Maintains Good Maritime Performance in 2018

ships

Singapore wrapped up 2018 with stable maritime performance.

read more →