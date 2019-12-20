Total, Pavilion Energy Affirm Commitment to LNG Bunkering in Port of Singapore

zoom Image Courtesy: Total

Pavilion Energy Singapore and Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions (TMFGS) have signed a ten-year fully-termed agreement to jointly develop an LNG bunker supply chain in the Port of Singapore.

This agreement follows the Heads of Agreement inked by the two companies in June 2018.

Specifically, the cooperation includes the shared long-term use of the 12,000 cbm LNG bunker vessel newbuild that will allow each party to supply LNG bunker to its respective customers.

“We are very proud that the cooperation between Pavilion Energy and Total is paving the way towards the development of LNG as a marine fuel, especially in Singapore, the largest bunkering hub in the world,” Jerôme Leprince-Ringuet, Managing Director of TMFGS, said.

“With these agreements, we pursue our ambition to build a comprehensive network of supply for this clean marine fuel,” he added.

“We are very pleased to be working with our strategic partners such as Total, to jointly develop robust LNG bunker logistics and supplies that are readily available for customers in Singapore and beyond,” Frédéric H. Barnaud, Group CEO of Pavilion Energy, commented.

Pavilion Energy has taken several firm steps to invest in and support Singapore’s LNG bunker readiness. In May 2019, the company performed Singapore’s first commercial ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation, which comprised a reload of 2,000 cbm of LNG from a small-scale tanker to a receiving heavy-lift commercial vessel.

Pavilion Energy also chartered its first LNG bunker ship from Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd (MOL) in February this year, with the vessel currently undergoing construction at Sembcorp Marine’s Tuas Boulevard Yard.

Total has also built up a number of achievements in the development of LNG as a marine fuel. The 12,000 cbm LNG bunker vessel shared with Pavilion Energy will add to the two ships of this type already chartered by Total from MOL. The first, an 18,600 cbm vessel ordered in February 2018 will be positioned in Rotterdam from 2020, and its sister ship ordered in December 2019 will be positioned in Marseilles from 2021.