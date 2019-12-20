Flex LNG Bags New Charter Deal with Endesa

LNG carrierIllustration; Image Courtesy: Flex LNG

Bermuda-based LNG carrier owner Flex LNG has entered into a new time charter with Spanish electric utility company Endesa, part of Enel Group, for the vessel Flex Ranger.

As informed, the firm period under the new time charter is twelve months and will commence in direct continuation of an existing time charter with Enel which expires on or about June 2020.

Endesa will also have the option to extend the time charter by an additional twelve months subsequent to the firm period maturing on or about June 2021.

“We are pleased to announce that Endesa has elected to time charter Flex Ranger in direct continuation of our existing time charter with Enel when this expires in June next year,” Øystein M. Kalleklev, Chief Executive Officer of Flex LNG Management AS, commented.

“This charter party adds additional revenue backlog to a first class charter in line with our communicated strategy.”

Built at South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) in 2018, the 174,000 cbm Flex Ranger flies the flag of the Marshall Islands.

Including the Flex Ranger, Flex LNG’s fleet comprises six LNG carriers on the water and seven newbuilds scheduled for delivery in 2020 and 2021.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Flex LNG Inks Long-Term Charter Deal for Vessel Newbuild

Flex LNG

A subsidiary of Flex LNG enters into a long-term charter contract with Clearlake Shipping for an LNG carrier.

read more →

Hyundai Heavy Splashes Flex LNG's New Vessel

LNG carrier newbuilding, to be named Flex Aurora

The newbuilding number 8010, to be named Flex Aurora, was launched to sea on September 6.

read more →

Newly Built Flex Courageous Joins Flex LNG's Fleet

Flex LNG

Flex Courageous, delivered from DSME, is the company's sixth vessel on the water.

read more →

Flex LNG Reports Loss but Expects Improvement

Flex LNG

Due to the weaker LNG shipping market, Flex LNG closed the first half of this year with a net loss.

read more →

GasLog Receives LNG Carrier GasLog Warsaw from SHI

GasLog Warsaw

The vessel was immediately delivered into a new charter with a Cheniere subsidiary.

read more →

Flex LNG Wraps Up Hyundai Glovis Sale-Charterback Deal

Flex LNG

The two units will be chartered back to subsidiaries of Flex LNG for a period of ten years.

read more →

In Depth>

Qatargas Q-Flex LNG Tanker Sets Milestones in Turkey

LNG tanker AL Sheehaniya

Tanker Al Sheehaniya delivered the largest LNG cargo to the expanded Marmara LNG Terminal in Turkey.

read more →

Flex LNG Rings NYSE Opening Bell

Flex LNG

The company went public in the US.

read more →

Flex LNG Receives Flex Constellation From DSME

Flex Constellation

The 96,000 dwt carrier is the fifth unit in the company's fleet.

read more →

Flex LNG in Sale-Charterback Deal for LNG Carrier Duo

Flex Rainbow

The vessels in question are the Flex Endeavour and Flex Enterprise.

read more →

Flex LNG Looking to List on New York Stock Exchange

Flex LNG vessel

Flex LNG submitted its draft registration with the aim of listing its shares in New York.

read more →

GasLog Enters 12-Year LNG Carrier Charter with Japan's JERA

The chartered LNG carrier will be delivered by Samsung Heavy in April 2020.

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Flex LNG Signs Charter Deal for LNG Carrier

Flex LNG charter

The time charter period is for a firm period of 12 months.

read more →

GasLog Secures Eight-Year Charter for GasLog Warsaw

GasLog vessel

GasLog agreed an eight-year charter for GasLog Warsaw. The newbuild will start its employment in May 2021.

read more →

Flex LNG Fetches USD 250 Mn Loan for Newbuilding Duo

Finance

Flex LNG secured a USD 250 million loan for the financing of its two newbuildings delivering in 2019.

read more →