CSA 2020: Quality Materials Essential in Scrubber Installations

ScrubberIllustration; Image Courtesy: Wartsila

Shipowners looking to install marine exhaust gas cleaning systems as way of meeting global sulphur cap requirements need to ensure that manufacturers, shipyards and installers are using quality, high-end materials, members of the Clean Shipping Alliance (CSA) 2020 advised.

Scrubbers have been identified as one of the top choices for complying with the sulphur cap, especially when considering the Return on Invest (RoI). However, numerous concerns have been raised when it comes to the very maintenance of scrubbers and the risk of potential malfunctions, especially when ships are on the open seas.

According to the collective experience of the association members, the quality of materials and coatings used is the most important factor in optimizing EGCS safety and averting any corrosion problems during operation.

 “Risks can be mitigated by investing in quality materials, established suppliers and experienced installers, and by optimizing machinery space layouts,” said Arne Hubregtse, Executive Board Member, Spliethoff.

“We have installations onboard about 50 vessels in the Spliethoff fleet and to date we have not experienced any corrosion or other significant issues through operating these systems. In addition to the specification of quality materials we recommend experienced installers with good supervision during the installation process.”

Echoing Spliethoff’s experience is Wallenius Wilhelmsen, a shipowner operating a fleet of more than 130 deep-sea ro-ro vessels.

Roger Strevens, Vice President, Global Sustainability, Wallenius Wilhelmsen, said: “While EGCS failure is not impossible, just as it is with any machinery, we believe we have minimized the risk – particularly of early-onset severe failure – by being very judicious in how we specify the systems and through being particular in who we are getting them from. If you buy cheap, you’ll pay twice!”

Wallenius Wilhelmsen installed its first EGCS in 2014 knowing that, like any first-of-type-installation, there would be the inevitable teething troubles. “We learned a lot from that first installation. The experience proved invaluable to subsequent installations,” added Strevens.

Over 200 exhaust gas cleaning systems aboard 83 ships operating under the Carnival Corporation umbrella have also been largely reliable, according to Mike Kaczmarek, Sr. Vice-President Marine Technology, Carnival Corp, who cited over 90% current system availability.

 “There are a few things to be aware of and, for example, we do recommend that the upper bellows (expansion joints) above the EGCS tower are replaced with a design using upgraded alloys during the installation process. This can help prevent any subsequent corrosion. The selection of quality materials is important,” Kaczmarek said.

Grimaldi Group, which operates four different EGCS over 50 ships reports more than 90% reliability, also believes the bellows require special attention.

The expansion bellows after the scrubber and the exhaust gas line can create problems. It is important to use high quality steel or alloys and make sure anti-corrosion coatings have been properly applied to the discharge outlet. Good specification and subcontractor selection can prevent problems later,” Dario Bocchetti, Head of the Grimaldi Group Corporate Energy Saving & Innovation, said.

 

Essar Shipping to Install Scrubbers on Four Ships

Smiti VLCC

Essar Shipping is planning to install scrubbers on four out of its 12 owned vessels.

read more →

TORM to Equip Ten More Ships with Scrubbers

This brings the total number of planned scrubber installations to 44.

read more →

Genco Installs Scrubbers on 11 Capesizes, Six More to Go

Bulker

Three units are being fitted with scrubbers, while the remaining three are to start installation in the coming weeks.

read more →

2020 Bulkers Finds Work for Another Newcastlemax Newbuild

2020 Bulkers

The ship is scheduled to be delivered in January 2020.

read more →

NYK Takes Delivery of First Scrubber-Fitted VLCC

NYK crude oil tanker Tanzawa

The vessel was handed over on October 3 at Japan Marine United Corporation's Kure shipyard.

read more →

Navig8 Product 2020 Takes Delivery of New MR Tanker

Tanker

Navig8 Gauntlet is the sixth in a series of eight scrubber-fitted tankers in the company's newbuilding program.

read more →

In Depth>

Safe Bulkers Completes 25% of Planned Scrubber Installations

Bulker

Scrubber were installed on five vessels by the end of August 2019.

read more →

MPC Container Ships to Use CTL Payout for Scrubber Retrofits

Containership

CTL, sale of damaged vessels opened a window of opportunity for the company to finance scrubber retrofits.

read more →

DNV GL: LNG Tank Capacity Could Start a New Era in Ship Fuel

LNG carrier

There are now 163 LNG-fuelled ships in operation and a further 155 ships on order.

read more →

Scrubber Installation Costs Push Star Bulk into Red

Petros Pappas, CEO of Star Bulk

Star Bulk Carriers delivered a net loss in the first quarter on the back of higher costs and off-hire days.

read more →

NYK Cruises' Asuka II Set for January 2020 Scrubber Overhaul

Asuka II

The ship will undergo a 45-day refit in Singapore.

read more →

TORM Posts Its Strongest Quarterly Result in 3 Years

tankers

The rise in TORM's profit in Q1 2019 was driven by product tanker market recovery.

read more →

Boxship Scrubber Retrofits to Surge Ahead of IMO 2020

Containership

Alphaliner: 16 containerships, ranging from 2,900 TEU to 18,000 TEU, are undergoing retrofit in the Far East.

read more →

HMM to Set Up Scrubber Installation Fund

HMM containership

Hyundai Merchant Marine signed an MoU to establish a win-win fund for scrubber installation.

read more →

Polaris Opts for Open-Loop Scrubbers

Scrubber tower

Polaris Shipping will retrofit seven ships with open loop scrubbers in preparation for the 2020 sulphur cap.

read more →