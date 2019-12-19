DFDS Adds Another Firm to Its Logistics Portfolio

DFDSSource: Flickr – under the CC BY-SA 2.0 license; Image by: Kees Torn

In an effort to further expand its European logistics network, Danish ferry and logistics company DFDS has acquired 100% of the share capital of the Finnish logistics company Freeco Logistics.

The transaction was closed on December 19, 2019, and Freeco Logistics will be consolidated in the DFDS Group.

“Freeco Logistics is a fast-growing Finnish provider of transport services that brings critical mass to our operation in Finland. We now have a much stronger platform to grow from,” Niklas Andersson, Executive Vice President and Head of Logistics Division, said.

The newly acquired logistics company provides international transport services between mainly Finland and Scandinavia, Baltics and continental Europe. The company also offers domestic transport services. Operations include a fleet of around 150 trailers and 8 trucks.

As explained, Freeco Logistics expands and strengthens DFDS’ current activities between Finland and continental Europe and adds, in particular, in-house transport capacity and access to a large carrier network. The acquisition is thus expected to bring synergies from business development, according to the ferry operator.

The transaction comes ten days after DFDS bought Danish logistics company Huisman Group. DFDS plans with this move to expand its activities between continental Europe and the UK/Ireland and improve expertise in part-load solutions.

