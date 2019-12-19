APM Terminals to Sell Rotterdam Terminal to Hutchison Ports

MaasvlakteImage Courtesy: APM Terminals

The Netherlands-based terminal operator APM Terminals, a subsidiary of Maersk Group, has signed a letter of intent to divest its container terminal APM Terminals Rotterdam.

The terminal will be sold to another international port operating group, Hong Kong’s Hutchison Ports, which owns the adjacent ECT Delta terminal located in the Port of Rotterdam.

As informed, the parties have agreed that APM Terminals Rotterdam will continue to exist as an independent organization with a 5-year volume guarantee from the parent company, A.P. Moller-Maersk, and no forced redundancies within 4 years of signing the agreement.

“Under the ownership of Hutchison Ports, APM Terminals Rotterdam will have the opportunity to grow into a leading, modern, future-proof terminal,” APM Terminals said in a statement.

The Dutch company added that Hutchison Ports has expressed interest in talking to the Port of Rotterdam Authority for an extension of the lease.

As explained, the Works Council has been asked for advice about the possible 100 percent sale of shares in APM Terminals Rotterdam to Hutchison Ports. Consultations will also be held with trade unions about the intended sale, according to APM Terminals.

In addition, the duo will have to seek approval from the relevant competition authorities before the sale is completed.

Operational since October 2000, APM Terminals Rotterdam has an annual capacity of 3.25 million TEUs and is one of the largest container terminals in Europe. It is is a major transshipment center for the British, Irish, Scandinavian and Baltic markets.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Hutchison Ports Starts 2nd Phase of Karachi Port Expansion

Container terminal

Pakistan Deep Water Container Port is the country's only deep-water port.

read more →

Vopak Can Now Sell Algeciras Terminal

Vopak

Vopak concludes discussions with the minority shareholder in Vopak Terminal Algeciras, acquiring 20% of the shares.

read more →

COSCO Shipping Ports Divests Stake in Several Terminals

cosco-shipping-ports

COSCO Shipping Ports has decided to dispose of its indirect interests in 3+2 terminals.

read more →

Tianjin Container Terminals Wrap Up Merger

containers

COSCO Ports, Tianjin Port Holdings and CM Terminals units complete merger.

read more →

ITF Accuses Jakarta Port Security of Attacking Union Member

Hutchinson Ports Jakarta

The worker is said to have been assaulted by security guards inside a port security post.

read more →

ITF: Fatal Incident Hits Hutchison's Karachi Terminal

Seafarer

The death of a truck driver at Pakistan's KICT is the second fatal incident this year, according to the ITF.

read more →

In Depth>

Odfjell Sells Stake in Jiangyin Terminal

Odfjell Terminals Jiangyin

Odfjell SE has finalized the sale of its stake in Odfjell Terminals (Jiangyin), China.

read more →

Hutchison Ports ICAVE Starts Operations in Veracruz

CMA CGM vessel

The first operation of Hutchison Ports ICAVE was undertaken with the visit by CMA CGM White Shark.

read more →

Tianjin Container Terminals Merge

container terminal

COSCO Shipping Ports signs a merger agreement with Tianjin Port Holdings and CM Terminals regarding the trio's ...

read more →

Hutchison Port Holdings Makes Top Executive Changes

Container terminal

New CEO will take the helm at Hutchison Port Holdings Management from mid-July 2019.

read more →

Sweden's New Freight Port Taking Shape

Stockholm Norvik Port

The port is scheduled to open in May 2020.

read more →

Hutchison Ports to Build New Container Terminal in Quebec

container

Québec Port signs an agreement with Hutchison Ports and CN to build and operate a new container terminal.

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

ITF: Docker Suffers Fatal Injuries at Karachi Terminal

Docker

ITF: Pakistani docker suffered fatal injuries in an incident at Hutchison Port’s Karachi terminal.

read more →

HPT Opens Thailand's Largest Deep-Sea Container Terminal

Terminal

Hutchison Ports Thailand has officially opened Terminal D at Laem Chabang Port.

read more →

Sydney, Brisbane Dockers to Strike over New Workplace Deal

Seafarer

MUA: Hutchison Ports' workers in Sydney and Brisbane to start a series of work stoppages as of January 17.

read more →