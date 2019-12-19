LNG Carrier Saga Dawn Delivered

Image Courtesy: ABS

Saga LNG Shipping has taken delivery of its LNG carrier Saga Dawn, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) said.

The 45,000-m3 Saga LNG carrier completed three weeks of gas trials in June. The ship is the first of two units ordered in late 2015 by the company.

The ABS-classed vessel was built at China Merchants Heavy Industry’s Jiangsu yard and features Wärtsilä’s dual-fuel main and auxiliary engines. It has been described as the world’s first LNG carrier to be fitted with an innovative cargo containment system based on IMO requirements for independent type A tanks.

LNT A-BOX system was developed by LNT Marine. It features an IMO independent prismatic type A tanks as the primary containment. The tanks are supported by laminated wooded supports and a liquid-tight thermal insulation attached to the hull compartment as an independent secondary barrier.

“After nearly 10 years of research and development, we are delighted to see the completion and delivery of the first LNG carrier based on our LNT A-BOX® technology. We would like to thank CMHI, Saga and ABS for excellent cooperation throughout the project,” said Kjetil Sjølie Strand, CEO, LNT Marine.

“ABS has a track record of working with innovators in gas worldwide and we are proud that this project joins the list of successful projects,” said Eric Kleess, ABS Senior Vice President, Eastern Hemisphere Operations.

“Innovation is essential to move our industry forward and it is our mission to work with the designers and builders to harness the benefits of these designs while keeping safety at the forefront.”

 

