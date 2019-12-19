HHI Group Receives USD 1.13 Bn Orders for Six LNG Carriers

South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group has secured new orders worth KRW 1.32 trillion (USD 1.13 billion) for the construction of six liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. 

Under the first contract, four 174,000 cbm LNG carriers will be built by HHI’s Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for an unnamed European company.

The newbuild quartet, which has a combined worth of KRW 877 billion, will be delivered to its owner by the end of 2022, the shipbuilding group said in a stock exchange filing on December 19.

The second order, also unveiled on December 19, includes two 174,000 cbm vessels. The KRW 438.5 billion contract was placed by an undisclosed Asian shipowner.

To be built at HHI dockyard, the ship pair is scheduled for delivery by the end of October 2022.

As informed, all six vessels will feature a length of 299 meters and a width of 46.4 meters.

They will have dual-fuel propulsion engines that will increase the vessels’ fuel efficiency and reduce their greenhouse gas footprint, HHI said.

In just four days, HHI Group inked shipbuilding deals for fourteen new vessels — three shuttle tankers, two LPG ships, two crude carriers and one product carrier. The most recent contract, announced on December 18, includes the 153,000 dwt shuttle tanker trio that will be built for an Asian owner for USD 304 million.

As a result, the group has so far this year won orders for a total of 125 ships, amounting to USD 11.3 billion. HHI revealed it reached 71 percent of its annual order target of USD 15.9 billion.

According to an official of HHI, shipowners’ interest in new vessels is rising ahead of the entry into force of new environmental regulations introduced by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). HHI is currently in negotiations for several more deals.

“We will do our best to win additional orders within this year,” the official added.

World Maritime News Staff

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Yangzijiang Secures 11 Orders in 2nd Half of 2019

So far this year the company secured 16 vessels, compared to 36 shipbuilding orders signed a year earlier.

read more →

South Korea Reclaims Shipbuilding Throne in October

During October, South Korean shipbuilders secured orders for 17 ships totaling 1.29 million CGTs. 

read more →

South Korean Shipbuilders Reign Supreme in New Orders

South Korean Shipbuilding Orders

South Korean shipbuilders will build 24 of 27 LNG carriers ordered in the past 8 months.

read more →

Yangzijiang to Build Bulker Quintet for Asian Owners

Bulker

The orders include three 82,000 dwt and two 325,000 dwt bulk carriers.

read more →

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Wins Orders for Two Bulkers

Bulker

The 325,000 dwt bulk carriers, ordered by an undisclosed Asian owner, would be delivered by June 2021.

read more →

Hyundai Heavy Clinches Deals for Two LNG Carriers

LNG carrier

Hyundai Heavy Industries has secured newbuilding agreements for two LNG carriers from European owners.

read more →

In Depth>

Exmar Signs Shipbuilding Deals for Two LPG Carriers in China

LPG carrier

Exmar has ordered two LPG carriers in China for long-term commitments towards Equinor.

read more →

Hyundai LNG Shipping Orders Its First VLGC

Hyundai LNG Shipping

Hyundai LNG Shipping (HLS) orders very large gas carrier (VLGC) at Hyundai Heavy Industries.

read more →

Avenir LNG Replaces Keppel Options with CIMC Orders

LNG carrier

Avenir LNG ordered two LNG carriers, with options for two more, from Nantong CIMC Sinopacific OE.

read more →

Hyundai Heavy Wins USD 600 Mn Worth of Gas, Tanker Orders

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Hyundai Heavy Industries secured orders for five new gas and crude oil carriers in recent weeks.

read more →

DSME to Build One More LNG Carrier for Maran Gas

Singning ceremony for construction of LNG carrier

John Angelicoussis' Maran Gas Maritime placed an order for another LNG carrier at Daewoo Shipbuilding.

read more →

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers Orders 4 Pulp Carriers

shipping

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers exercises options to build four 62,000-ton multipurpose pulp carriers. 

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Samsung Heavy Wins Deal for LNG Carrier Quartet

Samsung Heavy is to build four LNG carriers under a USD 774.9 million deal.

read more →

Hyundai Heavy Nabs VLCC Trio

Hyundai Heavy

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group is off to a great start since the beginning of 2019 as new orders keep piling up.

read more →

South Korean Builders Claim the Throne in 2018

South Korea has reclaimed the crown from China as the top shipbuilding nation in 2018.

read more →