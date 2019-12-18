Final of Six Ultramaxes Joins Eagle Bulk

BulkerIllustration; Source: PxHere under CC0 Creative Commons license

Connecticut-based ship owner and operator Eagle Bulk Shipping has taken delivery of the sixth and final Ultramax drybulk vessel it agreed to acquire in July.

The 63,400 dwt bulker, previously known as Tiger Henan, has been renamed Hong Kong Eagle.

The SDARI-64 Ultramax vessel was built at Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding in China in 2016. It was purchased from China’s Greathorse International Ship Management, according to data provided by VesselsValue.

In July 2019, Eagle Bulk revealed the acquisition of six high-specification Ultramaxes as part of the company’s fleet renewal and expansion strategy. The fifth vessel from the batch, Shanghai Eagle, was handed over to the company last month.

“We are pleased to have successfully completed our latest round of vessel acquisitions. With a current fleet of 50 Supramax / Ultramax ships, 41 of which will be fitted with exhaust gas cleanings systems, or ‘scrubbers’, we believe Eagle is well-positioned for IMO 2020 and the year ahead,” Gary Vogel, Eagle Bulk’s CEO, commented.

