Tristar Group Expands Fleet with Its 1st LNG Carrier

LNG carrierImage Courtesy: Tristar Group

Dubai-based Tristar Group has taken delivery of its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker, the 2008-built Tristar Ruby. 

Formerly known as the British Ruby, the 155,000 cbm tanker was bought from French company Societe Generale, according to data provided by VesselsValue.

The 84,300 dwt Tristar Ruby, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea, is the first LNG carrier to be added to the Tristar fleet of 30 ocean-going tankers, the company said.

As informed, the ship has been on long-term time charter with BP Shipping. It will be technically managed by Wilhelmsen Ship Management and commercially operated by Tristar.

“As a group, we are extremely excited with this new opportunity to expand our presence into LNG shipping and look forward to strengthening and growing this new relationship with BP,” Eugene Mayne, Group CEO of Tristar, commented.

Tristar offers end to end fuel logistics solutions to blue-chip clients including international and national oil companies and international NGOs. Its integrated energy logistics platform spans road and maritime transportation, specialized warehousing, fuel farms, commercial aviation refueling and remote fuel supply operations.

