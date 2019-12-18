EU Officially Launches In-Depth Investigation into HHI’s DSME Deal

EUIllustration; Source: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed acquisition of South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) by another shipbuilding group, Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings (HHIH), under the EU Merger Regulation.

The official launching of the full-scale probe in the European Union had been anticipated amid anti-trust concerns raised by the transaction. The commission has now 90 working days, until May 7, 2020, to make a decision.

In November, Hyundai Heavy submitted its application to the EU to take over its smaller rival. Following its preliminary market investigation, the commission has concerns that the proposed USD 1.8 billion transaction may remove DSME as an important competitive force in several global cargo shipbuilding markets. These include large containerships, oil tankers, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers.

Specifically, the commission has concerns that the remaining shipbuilders would not exert sufficient competitive pressure on the merged entity in the four markets concerned by the transaction. It is also concerned that the customers would not have sufficient bargaining power to constrain the merged entity.

The EU’s executive arm has also identified high barriers to entry in these markets, residing mainly in the know-how, track-record, and in some cases in mastering the relevant technology.

“The commission has concluded that it is unlikely that a timely and credible entry from other shipbuilders would counteract the possible negative effects of the transaction. The transaction may therefore significantly reduce competition in the market for cargo shipbuilding, which could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced incentives to innovate,” according to the EC.

As explained, cargo shipbuilding is an important industry for the EU. Maritime transport represents about 30% of EU internal freight trade and 90% of EU external freight trade. European shipping companies are major customers of DSME and HHIH and represent 30% of worldwide demand for cargo ships.

“Maritime transport represents a substantial portion of the EU’s internal and external freight trade, with European shipping companies regularly purchasing vessels from DSME and HHIH, two of the leading cargo shipbuilders in the world. This is why we will carefully assess whether the proposed transaction would negatively affect competition in the construction of cargo ships, to the detriment of European consumers,” Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, responsible for competition policy, pointed out.

The latest announcement comes only three weeks after Hyundai Heavy’s DSME acquisition faced a regulatory hurdle in Singapore, resulting in the launch of an extensive review of the proposed transaction. On November 29, the competition watchdog in this country also raised concerns that the potential tie-up of the two shipyards is likely to remove competition between suppliers of LNG carriers and possibly large containerships and large oil tankers to the detriment of customers in Singapore.

In late October, HHI obtained regulatory approval in Kazakhstan for the DSME deal. Apart from decisions in the EU and Singapore, the group is awaiting approvals from regulators in South Korea, China and Japan.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Report: DSME, HHI Merger Facing Full Probe in EU

EU Commission

DSME, KSOE merger reportedly facing a full-scale probe in the EU amid anti-trust concerns.

read more →

HHI Submits Application to EU Regulator for DSME Deal

EU

Hyundai Heavy starts a regulatory process in the EU to gain approval for the proposed acquisition of DSME.

read more →

EU Launches In-Depth Probe into Fincantieri-Chantiers Deal

EU

The European Commission opens an in-depth investigation into the acquisition of Chantiers de l'Atlantique.

read more →

Fincantieri Refutes Rumors Linked to Chantiers Deal

Fincantieri

Fincantieri denies reports that EU antitrust authorities would commence an in-depth analysis of the Chantiers deal.

read more →

HHI Seeks Regulatory Approval in Japan for DSME Takeover

DSME

Hyundai Heavy commences the process to obtain regulatory approval in Japan for its DSME acquisition.

read more →

Maran Gas Places Order for Its 6th LNG Carrier at DSME

LNG carrier Maran Gas Amphipolis

The new 174,000 cbm unit is scheduled for delivery by the fourth quarter of 2021.

read more →

In Depth>

HHI Starts Process to Earn Approval on DSME Takeover

Hyundai Heavy submitted a request for the formal approval from the South Korea's Fair Trade Commission.

read more →

DSME to Build One More LNG Carrier for Maran Gas

Singning ceremony for construction of LNG carrier

John Angelicoussis' Maran Gas Maritime placed an order for another LNG carrier at Daewoo Shipbuilding.

read more →

Hyundai Heavy Inks Formal Contract to Take Over DSME

dsme

HHI signs a formal deal to proceed with the acquisition of DSME. 

read more →

DSME Workers Agree to Go on Strike over Hyundai Takeover

The precise date for the strike would be determined at a later point in time.

read more →

DSME to Build Another LNG Carrier for Maran Gas

LNG Carrier

DSME has secured an order for an LNG carrier from Greece-based shipowner. 

read more →

HHI to Formally Acquire DSME, Final Deal Expected in March

dsme1

Hyundai Heavy is to sign a formal deal to acquire compatriot rival DSME.

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

DSME Nabs Order for Crude Oil Carrier Quartet

DSME

DMSE has started the year on a high note having won a deal to build four VLCCs.

read more →

DSME Nabs Order for 18th LNG Carrier in 2018

LNG Carrier

DSME has inked a deal for the construction of an additional LNG carrier, pushing this year's tally to 18.

read more →

DSME Faces USD 9.6 Mn Fine over Unlawful Subcontracting

dsme

DSME has been hit with a multi-million dollar fine for violating Korean laws on subcontracting.

read more →