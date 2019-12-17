Crew Evacuated from Bulker after Engine Room Fire

An engine room fire broke out on board the Canadian-flagged Handy bulker Tecumseh on Sunday, December 15 while the ship was underway near Zug Island on the United States’ side of the Detroit River.

The U.S. Coast Guard diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay to the scene and launched Coast Guard Station Belle Isle’s 45-foot response boat – medium and a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Detroit to assess the situation.

As informed, the vessel eventually drifted into Canadian waters where it is currently anchored by Windsor, Ontario.

“A contracted firefighting team boarded and extinguished the fire overnight after all 16 crew members were safely disembarked and evaluated by local EMS. There is no report of pollution and no impact to vessel traffic,” the coast guard said. There have been no injuries reported to the crew.

The U.S. Coast Guard worked with the Canadian Coast Guard, Transport Canada and Windsor Harbor Master through the night to coordinate response efforts and will coordinate any investigation into the cause of the fire.

The 1973-built vessel is part of the Lower Lakes Towing’s team from Canada, according to the data from VesselsValue.

