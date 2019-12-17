MOL Looking to Develop Zero Emission Pure Car Carrier

Illustration; Image Courtesy: Flickr/Kees Torn

Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has teamed up with compatriot shipping solutions provider e5 Lab. Inc. to conduct a joint study of a hybrid pure car carrier equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell system and large-capacity batteries.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the companies aim to develop a zero-emission hydrogen hybrid PCC, which doesn’t emit carbon dioxide (CO2), sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), or particulate matter (PM) while underway in coastal waters or in ports.

When navigating in the open sea, the hydrogen hybrid PCC’s motor would be powered by an LNG-fueled generator and the large-capacity batteries, resulting in significantly lower emissions than current vessels equipped with diesel engines that run on heavy oil.

The duo will first conduct technological and business feasibility studies of the hydrogen hybrid PCC, and when they gain positive results, they will move on to the next phase of joint development for a practical of hydrogen hybrid PCC based on the results.

MOL has been working on eliminating emissions of vessels while in ports over the past ten years. Namely, in 2009 the company announced its future vision for the next-generation series “ISHIN-I” car carrier.  In 2012, it launched the world’s first hybrid car carrier, the Emerald Ace, which is equipped with the world’s largest-scale solar power generation system and batteries.

“The hydrogen hybrid PCC concept marks a further step ahead from these past projects, and the company is pursuing the possibility of introducing more extensive and more advanced technologies with the goal of zero emissions,” MOL said.

 

