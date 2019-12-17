ClassNK Grants AiP to NS United Kaiun Kaisha & Imabari for LNG-Fueled Capesize

ClassNK

Classification society Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) has granted an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Japanese shipbuilders NS United Kaiun Kaisha and Imabari Shipbuilding Co. for their joint project on the concept design of an LNG-fueled Capesize bulker.

According to Imabari, the design adopts a low-pressure dual-fuel engine for the main engine, which enables the use of gas that has naturally vaporized (BOG: boil-off gas) from the LNG tanks in the main engine without any waste, thereby reducing the burden on the environment and lowering running costs.

“By installing two Type C LNG tanks at the stern, which are considered to be cost-competitive and are comparatively easy to install, it is possible to build an LNG-fueled vessel without significant changes to the conventional vessel’s basic design.

“This basic design can achieve CO2 emission volumes that are 30% less than the reference line as required under EEDI Phase 3 by the IMO,” the yard said.

Japanese shipbuilders have been very busy with the advancing of their projects in developing ships fuelled by LNG. Namely, earlier this year, Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) secured an AIP for the concept design of an LNG-fueled 207,000 dwt bulk carrier.

Featuring a length of around 300 meters and a width of 50 meters, the new LNG-fueled bulk carrier keeps its cargo space as large as that of conventional oil-fueled ships by configuring the LNG fuel tank behind the accommodation in the stern.

Powered by low-speed, dual-fuel diesel engine, the ship achieves significantly reduced emissions of CO2, NOx, SOx, and particulate matter when using LNG as fuel, meeting Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase 3 requirements.

The development of LNG-fuelled vessels is being pursued across the shipbuilding sector amid an anticipated increase of the global demand for LNG-fuelled ships as part of ship-owners’ switch to greener fuels.

