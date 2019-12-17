Lower Charter Rate for Diana’s Santa Barbara

zoom Illustration; Source: PxHere under CC0 Creative Commons license

Greek shipowner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Singapore’s Pacbulk Shipping for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the M/V Santa Barbara.

As informed, the gross charter rate for the 2015-built bulker is USD 17,250 per day for a period of minimum twelve to maximum fourteen months.

Previously, the ship worked for Swiss Cargill International at a rate of USD 20,250 per day.

The new charter is expected to commence on December 27, 2019.

This employment of the 179,426 dwt is anticipated to generate approximately USD 6.21 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter, according to the company.

Diana Shipping’s fleet currently consists of 42 dry bulk vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 5.2 million dwt and a weighted average age of 9.50 years.