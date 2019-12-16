US, China Finalize Deal to Suspend December Tariffs

TrumpImage Courtesy: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour/Public Domain

The United States and China have sealed the agreement on what has been dubbed as the ‘first phase’ of the long-debated trade deal, putting a brake on the ongoing trade tensions between the two superpowers.

Speaking on December 13, Donald Trump said that the agreement will stave off further tariffs, keeping them at 25 percent for USD 250 billion worth of US imports from China.

The move comes on the back of the tentative agreement on a partial trade deal revealed in October. However, the measure had to be finalized in order to suspend the new round of tariffs on consumer goods, which was scheduled to take effect on December 15.

As such, the fresh tariffs on USD 156 billion in annual imports of Chinese goods such as smartphones, toys, and electronics have been canceled.

Furthermore, the deal is expected to be extremely beneficial for the farmers, as Trump pointed out, with China anticipated to spend up to USD 50 billion on US agriculture.

“The farmers are going to have to go out and buy much larger tractors, because it means a lot of business — a tremendous amount of business,” he said.

More Talks Ahead

There are a lot of tougher issues to be tackled in the next stage of negotiations, including the opening up of the Chinese markets to U.S. firms, as well as a stronger commitment on the Chinese side to the protection of intellectual property rights, and technology transfers.

 “And we’ll use them (tariffs) for future negotiations on the phase two deal, because China would like to see the tariffs off, and we — we’re okay with that,” he added, stressing that China would like to start with the stage two negotiations immediately.

On the other hand, Trump would have liked to resume trade talks with China after the presidential elections in 2020, nevertheless, it appears that they would be launched much sooner than that.

The deal was welcomed by the U.S. National Retail Federation, as a move in the right direction.

“Tariffs create uncertainty and costs for American retail supply chains, and the trade war won’t be over until they are eliminated completely. We agree that we need to realign our relationship with China, but tariffs that harm American businesses, workers and consumers are not the answer and cannot be allowed to continue,” NRF Senior Vice President for Government Relations David French said.

The expected signing comes after NRF and other members of the Americans for Free Trade coalition sent President Trump a letter last week asking that December tariffs be suspended.

The coalition said that since the trade war began, Americans have paid an additional USD 42 billion in tariffs, according to Tariffs Hurt the Heartland. In addition, American businesses and farmers have faced USD 12 billion in retaliatory tariffs.

The anticipated December tariffs, saw a major spike in volumes at the US major container ports in November as retailers rushed to import merchandise at a lower price ahead of the holiday season.

In November, the cargo throughput at U.S. ports jumped to an estimated 1.95 million TEUs, up 8 percent year-over-year. That was the highest number since 1.97 million TEUs in August, when retailers did the same ahead of tariffs that took effect in September, NRF said.

The trade deal is being announced as Trump faces a vote on the two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the House of Representatives on Wednesday this week.

This is the third time in American history that the House will vote on articles of impeachment against an American President.

Commenting on the process, Trump reiterated on Friday, he did nothing wrong, stressing the impeachment procedure was a “hoax” and a “witch hunt”.

World Maritime News Staff

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

NRF: US Container Imports Spike Ahead of New Tariffs

containers

Volumes at the US major container ports surged in November as retailers imported merchandise ahead of new tariffs.

read more →

NRF: US Imports to See Final Tariff-Driven Surge of 2019

Imports at U.S. retail container ports would rise this month ahead of new tariffs set to take effect in December.

read more →

Trump Reaches Partial Deal with China, Delays Tariffs

Donald Trump

China agreed to more than double its annual purchases of American agricultural products as part of the deal.

read more →

Imports at Major US Ports to Surge Ahead of December Tariffs

US ports

But imports are expected to fall to 1.78 million TEU in December, down 9.3 percent year-over-year.

read more →

US Retail Imports to Surge Again Ahead of More Tariffs

Containers at port

The numbers are expected to surge again before another round of tariffs takes effect in December.

read more →

NRF: Retail Imports Remain at Near-Record Levels

Containers

NRF's overall outlook is more pessimistic than last month as US introduces new 10 percent tariffs.

read more →

In Depth>

NRF: US Congress Gets to Review Future Tariff Hikes

Container port

New legislation to strengthen congressional authority over tariff increases being imposed by the Trump administration.

read more →

LA Port Argues Against New Tariffs on Chinese Goods

Tariffs

Tariffs would impact some 66 percent of all imports by value at the San Pedro Bay.

read more →

China Retaliates against US Tariffs Hike

Flag of China

China is to raise the rate of additional tariffs imposed on some of the imported U.S. products from June 1.

read more →

NRF: Latest Tariffs Are Too Great a Gamble for US Economy

US President Donald Trump

US released a list of USD 300 billion of Chinese goods that will be targeted by additional tariffs of 25 percent.

read more →

NRF: US Imports Rising Ahead of Expected Tariffs Hike

Long Beach terminal

Imports at US container ports to see unusually high levels for the remainder of spring and through the summer.

read more →

Trump Proposes Massive Hike on Chinese Tariffs

US President, Donald Trump

Trump is increasing the pressure on China to reach a trade agreement with a new tariff plan.

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Trump Delays Tariffs on USD 200 Bn of Chinese Imports

US President, Donald Trump

President Trump has delayed the additional Chinese tariffs, scheduled to take effect from March 1.

read more →

US Container Imports Still Strong ahead of Tariff Increase

cameron-venti-1126957-unsplash-1024x578

US container imports remain at higher-than-usual levels as a possible increase in tariffs approaches.

read more →

China Announces Tariff Cuts

Chinese flag

China plans to reduce tariffs on imports of more than 700 commodities as of January 1, 2019.

read more →