Pirates Kidnap 20 Seafarers from Tanker off Benin

piratesIllustration; Image Courtesy: EUNAVFOR

Twenty crew members have been kidnapped from a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker off Benin, Dryad Global said.

The incident, described as “the largest kidnapping event in West Africa within 2019”, occurred some 110 nautical miles off the coast of Benin on December 15, 2019.

The tanker, identified as the 19,100 dwt MT Duke, was attacked and boarded by six pirates while sailing from Luanda, Angola, to Lome, Togo, with a cargo of fuel oil.

Out of the ship’s twenty-one crew members, the pirates have kidnapped twenty Indian men, while one Nigerian seafarer is believed to have been left aboard the vessel, according to Dryad.

The 2003-built chemical/product tanker is owned by UK’s Union Maritime which confirmed the attack:

“Duke’s crew is managed by V Ships, and Union Maritime is working closely with them and all relevant authorities to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. The safety and welfare of the crew remains the top priority of Union Maritime.”

The latest incident comes less than two weeks after nineteen crew members were kidnapped from the tanker Nave Constellation off Bonny Island, Nigeria.

“With the latest kidnap of 20 Indian crew off Lomé, this brings the total number of kidnapped Indian personnel within West Africa to 89 since Jan 18, thus making Indian nationals the highest volume of kidnapped personnel operating in West Africa,” Dryad Global informed.

“This is however not the largest incident involving the kidnap of Indian personnel, with one larger event originating offshore Benin on Feb 1, 18 involving the kidnap of 22 Indian personnel from the MV Marine Express.”

The maritime security company further said that the newest incident is the 10th maritime security incident and the 4th kidnapping incident in the waters off Togo this year.

“The waters of Togo and Benin have thus far experienced a very slight reduction in number of incidents when set against those of 2018, however, with 5 kidnaps within 2019 against 0 in 2018 there has been a significant increase in serious maritime crime and there is a direct increase to the risk facing vessel and crews within this area,” Dryad Global noted, adding that pirates are likely to be using a mothership vessel to aid operations deep offshore.

Note: The article has been amended since initial publishing as the attack occurred off the coast of Benin, not Lome, Togo.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Crew Abduction: Patrol Boat Makes Contact with Tanker

tanker

A Togolese naval patrol boat has made contact with the tanker Duke which was attacked by pirates.

read more →

Kidnapped Crew Member of Greek Tanker Dies

Three of the four kidnapped crew members of Elka Aristotle released, the fourth crew member lost his life.

read more →

Kidnapped Crew from J.J. Ugland Vessel Freed

pirate flag

The nine crew members that were kidnapped from the bulk carrier MV Bonita early November have been released.

read more →

ITF Calls for Urgent Action to Tackle Rising Piracy in GoG

Pirates kidnapped 13 crew members from two ships in two piracy incidents that occurred in early November.

read more →

Pirates Kidnap Four Seafarers from Greek Tanker off Togo

Armed pirates have kidnapped four crew members from a Greek tanker off Lome, Togo.

read more →

Nine Crew Kidnapped from J.J. Ugland Vessel off Benin

The anchored vessel was boarded by pirates while it was waiting for berth off Cotonou.

read more →

In Depth>

Pirates Kidnap Eight Seafarers from German MPP Ship

pirates

Armed pirates have abducted 8 crew members from a German MPP ship at the Douala Anchorage, Cameroon.

read more →

Pirates Kidnap Six Tanker Crew off Nigeria

PIRACY

Six crew members of a Palau-flagged tanker were kidnapped by pirates off Nigeria last week. 

read more →

IMB: Global Piracy Drops by 42 Pct in Q1 2019

piracy

The first quarter of 2019 saw fewer incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships.

read more →

Pirates Kidnap Four Crew Members from Contships Vessel

ship

Four crew members of a Liberia-flagged container vessel have been kidnapped by pirates of Cameroon. 

read more →

Pirates Kidnap Five Seafarers from OSV off Nigeria

Vessel guards

Five crew members have been kidnapped in the latest piracy attack off Brass, Nigeria.

read more →

Pirates Kidnap Three Romanian Sailors off Togo

tanker

Three crew members of a Malta-flagged tanker kidnapped while in the Gulf of Guinea.

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Kidnapped MSC Mandy Crew Released

MSC Containership

The six kidnapped crew members of MSC Mandy have been released.

read more →

BIMCO: EU, China, US Need to Support Counter-Piracy in GoG

Counter-piracy efforts

BIMCO: Maritime powers need to expand their collaboration with local states to curb piracy in Gulf of Guinea.

read more →

Pirates Kidnap Crew Members from MSC Containership off Benin

MSC containership

Several crew members missing from MSC containership after a pirate attack off the coast of Benin, West Africa.

read more →