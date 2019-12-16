Shell to Supply Biofuel for CMA CGM Vessels

CMA CGMImage by Navingo

French container shipping major CMA CGM has selected oil and gas company Royal Dutch Shell to supply tens of thousands of tons of marine biofuel to its fleet.

As explained, this quantity of second-generation biofuel derived from used cooking oil will allow the CMA CGM’s ships to travel nearly 1 million kilometers, equivalent to over 80 round-trips between Rotterdam and New York.

Earlier this year, CMA CGM became the first shipowner in the world to successfully test the use of marine biofuel onboard the containerships CMA CGM White Shark and CMA CGM Alexander von Humboldt.

With the newest move, CMA CGM said it is helping to accelerate and expand the use of biofuel in the shipping industry. Composed of 80% of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) and 20% of a biofuel made of used cooking oil, biofuel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 80% and virtually eliminates sulphur oxides emissions.

This new partnership follows a number of the group’s initiatives aimed at protecting the environment.

CMA CGM ordered in 2017 a series of a nine 23,000 TEU containerships powered by LNG. The first newbuild from the batch was launched in China in September 2019.

In 2022, the CMA CGM fleet will count 20 LNG-powered vessels, including the nine 23,000 TEUs scheduled to start joining the fleet from 2020, five 15,000 TEU containerships, as well as six vessels of 1,400 TEUs being built for Containerships.

Beyond technical solutions to limit greenhouse gas emissions, CMA CGM also wants to unite all maritime transport actors in an international coalition. Initiated by Rodolphe Saadé, President and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, and supported by French President Emmanuel Macron, the coalition will work towards the emergence of tomorrow’s clean energy for de-carbonized transport.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Norden Grows Its Commitment to Biofuel

Norden tanker

The project will see the duo explore the characteristics of biofuel and prove its suitability for future use.

read more →

Shell Marine Wins Lubricants Deal for 5 COSCO Pulp Carriers

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers

Shell Marine wins a contract to supply lubricants for 5 pulp carriers owned by COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers.

read more →

Meriaura's Biofuel-Powered EcoCoasters in Baltic Sea Deal

Meriaura EcoCoaster Vessel

Under the contract, Meriaura would use 100 percent biofuel as power source.

read more →

Shell in Long-Term Charters for 14 New LNG-Fueled Tankers

Tanker

The charter deals are a part of the company's drive to decarbonise shipping.

read more →

Hurtigruten Secures LNG Supply for Its Ships by 2030

Hurtigruten vessel

Hurtigruten agreed a long-term LNG supply deal for six of its ships with Gasnor.

read more →

Maersk to Pilot New Biofuel with Select Companies

Maersk containership

A new biofuel is being piloted with select Maersk customers engaged in sustainable solutions.

read more →

In Depth>

Norden Tests Biofuel on Another Tanker

norden

Norden is conducting a second test voyage with a large ocean-going vessel powered by CO2 neutral biofuel.

read more →

NYK Introduces Additive for IMO 2020-Compliant Fuel Oil

nyk

NYK unveils a new fuel-oil additive for low-sulfur compliant fuel-oil that meets SOx regulations.

read more →

Shell Plans More VLSF Trials with Shipowners

Shipping

Shell conducted 19 trials of its 0.5% sulphur fuel with shipowners at key ports globally.

read more →

DFDS Invests in Biofuel Startup

DFDS

DFDS wants to develop a commercially viable alternative to fossil fuels, including testing on a ferry.

read more →

Shell Marine Presents New Lubricant Ahead of IMO 2020

ships

Ahead of the IMO sulphur cap 2020, Shell Marine introduces a new two-stroke engine cylinder oil.

read more →

CMA CGM Boxship Refueled with Sustainable Marine Biofuel

containership

CMA CGM White Shark was successfully refueled with sustainable marine biofuel.

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Maersk to Test Biofuel on Its Triple E Vessel

Mumbai Maersk containership

Maersk's triple-E vessel would sail 25.000 nautical miles from Rotterdam to Shanghai and back on biofuel.

read more →

CMA CGM Containership to Test Sustainable Marine Biofuel

containership

CMA CGM, partners to test and scale the use of sustainable marine biofuel oil.

read more →

NYK Tests Biofuel on Dry Bulk Carrier

Bulker

NYK conducted a trial use of biofuel on its dry bulk carrier Frontier Sky after bunkering in Rotterdam.

read more →