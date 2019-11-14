Seaspan to Purchase Six Boxships for USD 380 Mn

Illustration; Source: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Hong Kong-based Seaspan Corporation has signed an agreement to buy a fleet of six containerships for USD 380 million in cash.

The company said that the transaction is expected to be financed from additional borrowings as well as cash on hand, adding that the closing of the acquisition is set for December 2019.

Seaspan noted that, upon closing, the transaction would be immediately accretive to its earnings per diluted share.

The vessels are comprised of three 10,700 TEU units built in 2012, two 9,200 TEU ships built in 2013, and one 9,200 TEU ship built in 2014. This adds a total of around 59,700 TEU. The containerships currently operate under long-term charter with an undisclosed liner.

Delivery of the six vessels is expected in December 2019. Upon delivery of these units, and one vessel previously announced, Seaspan’s total fleet will grow to 119 vessels. The company would then have a total pro forma fleet size of 975,000 TEU and a pro forma market share of 7.7% of the global fleet, as measured by TEU.

“This fleet acquisition of six high-quality vessels contributes substantial long-term value to our asset portfolio through significant incremental contracted cash flows, increasing Seaspan’s minimum future contracted revenue to approximately USD 4.2 billion,” Ryan Courson, Chief Financial Officer, said.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Seaspan Welcomes BC's Decision to Set Up STS LNG Bunkering

Seaspan

Seaspan Marine Transportation has welcomed the planned establishment of STS LNG bunkering in the region.

read more →

Seaspan Boosts Its Financing Portfolio to USD 1.5 Bn

Seaspan sealed today a USD 500 million financing deal, bringing its financing program to USD 1.5 billion.

read more →

Seaspan Buys 2010-Built Boxship, Enters Charter with ONE

Seaspan Corporation

The time charter has a four-month option.

read more →

Schottel Propulsion for New Seaspan Ferries' RoRos

Seaspan Ferries

The hybrid ferries are scheduled to go into operation in 2021.

read more →

Seaspan Ferries to Expand Fleet with New LNG-Hybrid Vessels

Rendering of new LNG-Hybrid vessel to be built for Seaspan Ferries

Damen Shipyards Gorinchem is to build two LNG – battery hybrid ferries for Seaspan Ferries by 2021.

read more →

Seaspan Closes USD 1 Bn Portfolio Financing Program

Containership

Seaspan Corporation received USD 1 billion in loans to repay 12 secured credit facilities.

read more →

In Depth>

Seaspan, COSCO Shipping Energy to Explore LNG Opportunities

LNG

Seaspan Corporation signs a framework agreement for strategic cooperation with COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation.

read more →

Seaspan's Unencumbered Pool to Count 37 Ships

Containership

Seaspan Corporation partially prepaid two credit facilities, releasing five of its vessels from debt.

read more →

MAN Engines to Power Eastern Pacific's 11 New Boxships

Containership

Eastern Pacific Shipping's eleven 15,000 TEU containerships will feature conventional and dual-fuel engines.

read more →

Seaspan's Unencumbered Vessel Pool Increased to 32 Ships

containership

Seaspan Corporation informed that it had prepaid a credit facility which was secured by eight of its vessels.

read more →

Seaspan Completes 2nd Tranche of Investment with Fairfax

Money

Seaspan Corporation closes the second tranche of the USD 1 bn investment by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

read more →

SFL Buys Two 19,400 TEU Boxships

Containership

Ship Finance International Limited has acquired two 2016-built 19,400 TEU containerships.

read more →

Events>

<< Nov 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
28 29 30 31 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 1

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

CrewConnect Global 2019

CrewConnect Global is the leading forum for collaboration to advance new industry approaches to seafarer recruitment and training.

read more >

CruiseConnect Global 2019

Attend CrewConnect Global and stay on for the CruiseConnect Summit to take part in an industry-wide conversation focused…

read more >

CWC World LNG Summit & Awards Evening

The CWC World LNG Summit & Awards Evening will be returning to Rome in 2019 to celebrate it’s 20th year.

read more >

Navios Containers Pushes Debt Maturities until 2022

Containership

Navios Maritime Containers has secured a loan to finance its latest boxship acquisitions.

read more →

Navios Containers to Acquire Up to Four Ships

container-ship

Navios Containers to acquire two 4,360 TEU ships, with options for two more 10,000 TEU vessels. 

read more →

Seaspan Prepays Credit Facility on Six Vessels

Money

Seaspan Corporation has prepaid a credit facility which was secured by six of its vessels.

read more →