Diana Loses Charter Deal for Post-Panamax

Greek shipowner Diana Shipping revealed that a time charter contract for one of its Post-Panamax bulkers has been canceled.

Last month, Diana entered into the time charter deal for its ship Polymnia with Dubai-based Al Ghurair Resources International.

“Charterers have exercised their right to cancel the time charter contract since the vessel was not delivered, due to unforeseen events, unrelated to the condition of the vessel, during the pre-agreed period,” the company explained.

Diana is now seeking a replacement charter for the 2012-built bulker.

The 98,704 dwt Polymnia is currently chartered to Geneva-incorporated Cargill International at a gross charter rate of USD 16,000 per day.

Diana Shipping’s fleet currently consists of 43 dry bulk vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 5.3 million dwt and a weighted average age of 9.46 years.