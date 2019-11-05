Diana Loses Charter Deal for Post-Panamax

Illustration; Source: PxHere under CC0 Creative Commons license

Greek shipowner Diana Shipping revealed that a time charter contract for one of its Post-Panamax bulkers has been canceled.

Last month, Diana entered into the time charter deal for its ship Polymnia with Dubai-based Al Ghurair Resources International.

“Charterers have exercised their right to cancel the time charter contract since the vessel was not delivered, due to unforeseen events, unrelated to the condition of the vessel, during the pre-agreed period,” the company explained.

Diana is now seeking a replacement charter for the 2012-built bulker.

The 98,704 dwt Polymnia is currently chartered to Geneva-incorporated Cargill International at a gross charter rate of USD 16,000 per day.

Diana Shipping’s fleet currently consists of 43 dry bulk vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 5.3 million dwt and a weighted average age of 9.46 years.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Diana Shipping Finds Work for Post-Panamax Unit

Bulker

The company's Post-Panamax bulker Polymnia would be chartered to Al Ghurair Resources International.

read more →

Diana Shipping Extends Kamsarmax Charter with Cargill

Bulker

Under the deal, the bulker Myrto would continue working for Cargill for a period of about nine to eleven months.

read more →

Diana Shipping Finds Work for Panamax Bulker

diana-shipping

Diana Shipping inks a time charter contract for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the Selina.

read more →

Lower Charter Rate for Diana's Ice Class Panamax

Bulker

Diana Shipping extends its time charter contract with Germany's Uniper for one of its Ice class Panamax ships.

read more →

Cargill Hires Another Diana Shipping Capesize

Bulker

Diana Shipping's bulker Semirio will earn less under its new charter deal.

read more →

Diana Shipping's Panamax to Earn More with Uniper

Bulker

Diana Shipping agreed a higher charter rate for Panamax Leto with Uniper Global Commodities.

read more →

In Depth>

Diana Shipping Inks Charter Deal with Ausca

Bulker

Diana Shipping secures time charter for its Panamax Arethusa with Ausca Shipping.

read more →

Diana Shipping Extends Charter with Uniper at Lower Rate

bulker

Diana Shipping extends a time charter with Germany's Uniper for Phaidra.

read more →

Diana Shipping Inks Newcastlemax Charter with Koch

bulker

Diana Shipping extends time charter contract with Singapore's Koch Shipping for San Francisco.

read more →

Diana Shipping Finds Work for Capesize Bulker in Singapore

Diana Shipping; Capesize MV Houston

The time charter is for a period of fourteen to about seventeen months.

read more →

Diana Shipping Sells Panamax Duo, Finds Work for Two Units

Diana Shipping; Glencore Agriculture B.V.

With the sale of Dione and Danae, Diana Shipping’s fleet will consist of 46 dry bulk vessels.

read more →

Diana Shipping Extends Charter with Phaethon International

Bulker

Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Phaethon International Company.

read more →

Events>

<< Nov 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
28 29 30 31 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 1

CruiseConnect Global 2019

Attend CrewConnect Global and stay on for the CruiseConnect Summit to take part in an industry-wide conversation focused…

read more >

CEDA Dredging Days 2019

CEDA Dredging Days programme will follow its successful format of contributed peer-reviewed…

read more >

Offshore Wind Europe 2019

#OWEU19 is a meeting place for governments, developers and suppliers to grow the confidence in wind power. Perfect to grow your business by securing new customers, meeting officials and industry heads.

read more >

6th Mozambique Gas Summit & Exhibit

This year’s edition will have a revamped programme for attendees.

read more >

Diana Shipping Inks Charter Deals for Two Bulkers

Bulker

Diana Shipping secured charter deals for two of its vessels, the Amphitrite and the Naias.

read more →

Diana Shipping Signs Charter Deal with BG Shipping

Bulker

Diana Shipping signed a time charter deal with BG Shipping for a Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel.

read more →

Hudson Shipping Hires Diana's Panamax

bulker

Diana Shipping inks a time charter contract for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the M/V Thetis.

read more →