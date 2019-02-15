Maersk Honam Section on Its Way to South Korea

Maersk Honam

The sound part of the Maersk Honam, which was hit by a serious fire in March 2018, is now on its way to South Korea, where it will be rebuilt.

The containership’s 228.5-metres-long section from midship to stern section was loaded aboard the heavy-lift vessel Xin Guan Hua on open waters outside Dubai on February 2.

Currently in transit, the vessel is expected to pass Singapore Strait on February 18, 2019.

The heavy-lift unit is scheduled to deliver the section at Hyundai Heavy Industries’ shipyard in South Korea in March, the same yard that built the ship in 2017. Once there, the sound section of Maersk Honam will be joined with a newbuild forward section.

Maersk informed that the former forward section is moored at Drydock World Dubai for continued removal of damaged containers and debris.

The company added that, once cleaned, the damaged section would be recycled in accordance with Maersk’s Responsible Ship Recycling Standard (RSRS). The company is investigating and evaluating relevant recycling options.

The rebuilt vessel is expected to resume service again in the second half of 2019.

Image Courtesy: Maersk

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Maersk Honam to Be Shipped to Hyundai Heavy for Rebuilding

Maersk Honam fire

Damaged Maersk Honam was cut in two and would be shipped to South Korea for rebuilding.

read more →

Maersk Line Ship Detained in Tunisia over Honam Claims

Maersk Line

Maersk Line's feedership has been detained in Tunisia in relation to claims on Maersk Honam fire.

read more →

Maersk Honam Completes Cargo Discharging at Jebel Ali

Maersk Honam fire

Maersk Honam completed cargo discharge operations; first containers released for onward transport.

read more →

Maersk, ABS Study Finds Hazards Affecting Safety on Boxships

Fire aboard Maersk Honam

Study: Hazards associated with dangerous goods stowage were identified on a range of boxship designs.

read more →

Fire-Stricken Maersk Honam Berths, Starts Discharging Cargo

Maersk Honam

Maersk Honam, which suffered a serious fire on March 6, berthed at Jebel Ali port on Sunday, May 27.

read more →

Fire-Stricken Maersk Honam Will Be Repaired

Maersk Honam

Maersk Line plans to repair its ultra large containership Maersk Honam which was damaged in a major fire.

read more →

In Depth>

Fire-Stricken Maersk Honam Set to Berth Next Week

Maersk Honam

The hotspots on board Maersk Line's ultra large containership Maersk Honam have been almost extinguished.

read more →

Fire-Stricken Maersk Honam Reaches Anchorage

Maersk Honam

Maersk Honam, which was hit by a serious fire on March 6, is set to reach anchorage outside the Jebel Ali Port.

read more →

Maersk Honam Battling a Fire for Over a Month

Maersk Honam

The fire which erupted on board Danish-flagged containership Maersk Honam on March 6 still burning.

read more →

Maersk Honam Fire Underscores Importance of Cargo Insurance

iContainers: the Honam fire underscores the importance of always investing in cargo insurance.

read more →

Fire-Ravaged Maersk Honam to Be Towed to Jebel Ali

Maersk Honam, which was hit by a major fire on March 6, will be towed to Jebel Ali, the UAE.

read more →

High Costs Expected after Maersk Honam Fire

Maersk Line: Berthing and discharging of Maersk Honam to result in high extraordinary costs.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
28 29 30 31 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 1 2 3

FPSO Brazil Congress 2019

Charging ahead with 24 planned orders by 2022, Brazil has once again solidified its status as one of the world’s foremost oil and gas leaders…

read more >

2nd CWC Japan LNG & Gas Summit

The highly successful CWC Japan LNG & Gas Summit returns for a second year…

read more >

GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

The mindset of sustainability and efficiency is the key to unlocking successful business…

read more >

LNG2019

LNG2019 features the largest number and highest level of LNG industry leaders.

read more >

Remains of 3 Missing Mariners Found onboard Maersk Honam

The remains of three out of the four missing crew members have been found on board the Maersk Honam containership.

read more →

Injured Crewman of Fire-Stricken Maersk Honam Passes Away

One of the evacuated crew members of fire-stricken Maersk Honam has passed away.

read more →

Four Crew Missing from Giant Fire-Stricken Maersk Boxship

Four crew members are reported missing following a fire on board Maersk Honam.

read more →