Maersk Honam Section on Its Way to South Korea

The sound part of the Maersk Honam, which was hit by a serious fire in March 2018, is now on its way to South Korea, where it will be rebuilt.

The containership’s 228.5-metres-long section from midship to stern section was loaded aboard the heavy-lift vessel Xin Guan Hua on open waters outside Dubai on February 2.

Currently in transit, the vessel is expected to pass Singapore Strait on February 18, 2019.

The heavy-lift unit is scheduled to deliver the section at Hyundai Heavy Industries’ shipyard in South Korea in March, the same yard that built the ship in 2017. Once there, the sound section of Maersk Honam will be joined with a newbuild forward section.

Maersk informed that the former forward section is moored at Drydock World Dubai for continued removal of damaged containers and debris.

The company added that, once cleaned, the damaged section would be recycled in accordance with Maersk’s Responsible Ship Recycling Standard (RSRS). The company is investigating and evaluating relevant recycling options.

The rebuilt vessel is expected to resume service again in the second half of 2019.

Image Courtesy: Maersk